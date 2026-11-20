Family, friends and members of the community have gathered in the Bronx, New York, to mourn 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, whose life was cut short in a fatal shooting while walking to school.

Family, friends and mourners have gathered in the Bronx, New York, to lay 15-year-old Ghanaian boy Javits Frimpong to rest after he was fatally shot while walking to school.

Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to deliver the eulogy, with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, attorney Ben Crump and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams also expected to attend the funeral.

Javits, who moved from Ghana to the US in 2025, was killed on October 29, 2026. A 17-year-old suspect has been charged with murder as an adult, while police continue searching for two other suspects.

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The funeral is being held on Friday, November 20, 2026, at New Covenant Dominion Cathedral, also known as New Covenant Christian Ministries, located at 1175 Boston Road in the Bronx.

The atmosphere at the service is sombre as mourners come together to honour the teenager, with his grieving parents facing the painful reality of losing their son.

Several prominent figures are expected to attend the funeral, including civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton, who is scheduled to deliver the eulogy. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams are also expected to be present.

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After the service, Javits will be buried at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, New York.

The 10th-grade student, who relocated from Ghana to the United States in 2025, was killed on October 29, 2026, while heading to DreamYard Preparatory School.

His death has sparked grief among relatives and members of the community. A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder as an adult in connection with the shooting, while police continue their search for two additional suspects.

Watch the funeral service live below.

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