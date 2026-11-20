'I never believed in Jesus Christ in Germany' – Wendy Shay shares how relocating to Ghana changed her faith
Wendy Shay says she began believing in Jesus Christ after relocating from Germany to Ghana.
She credits her former manager, Bullet, for playing a role in her journey of faith.
The singer says she now attends two churches and has pastors in Accra and Kumasi.
Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has revealed that she began believing in Jesus Christ after relocating from Germany to Ghana, crediting her former manager, Bullet, for playing a role in her journey of faith.
“Before relocating from Germany to Ghana, I didn’t believe in Jesus Christ. It was after I came to Ghana that I began to believe in Him. It was through Bullet that I started believing in Jesus Christ,” she said during an interview.
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The singer explained that although she was born into the Church of Christ, her beliefs changed while she was living abroad because of the influence of friends and people she associated with.
“I was born in Church of Christ, but when I went abroad, the friends and the people I met there altered my thinking because they also really didn’t believe in God,” she said.
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Wendy Shay added that her faith has since grown, explaining that she currently attends two churches. She said she initially attended one church before she felt led by God to join another.
She also named her current pastor as Douglas Preprah Baah and mentioned that she has another pastor in Kumasi called Great.
Video Credit: BessahGH
“Before relocating from Germany to Ghana, I didn’t believe in Jesus Christ. It was after I came to Ghana that I began to believe in Him. It was through Bullet that I started believing in Jesus Christ.” — Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay revealed during an interview how she came to believe in Jesus Christ after relocating to Ghana, crediting her then-manager, Bullet, for playing a role in her journey of faith.— 𝐀𝐒𝐊 (@askghmedia) November 20, 2026