The University of Ghana has confirmed a 15% increase in Diaspora hall accommodation fees for the 2026/2027 academic year, bringing annual charges to GH¢8,050. The decision comes just two days after a heated confrontation between university staff and the Acting Rent Commissioner.

The University of Ghana (UG) has confirmed a 15% increase in accommodation fees for students in its four Diaspora halls for the 2026/2027 academic year, 2 days after a confrontation between the Acting Rent Commissioner, Frederick Opoku and university staff during an inspection of the facilities.

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Management has followed with concern recent developments on residential fees in halls managed by the University of Ghana Enterprises Limited (UGEL) and has outlined steps to address the concerns raised, ensure the sustainability of the halls and safeguard the welfare of students. https://t.co/viiTWfrVDq — University of Ghana (@UnivofGh) November 19, 2026

In a statement issued on Thursday, November 19, 2026, the University said the annual accommodation charge for students occupying standard four-bed rooms had been increased from GH¢7,000 to GH¢8,050 following consultations with student leadership.

The new amount is GH¢1,050 more than the current fee but GH¢770 below the initial proposal of GH¢8,820, which represented a 26% increase.

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The announcement comes amid an ongoing disagreement between the University of Ghana Enterprises Limited (UGEL), which manages the affected halls, and the Rent Control Department over the proposed accommodation charges and the authority's power to regulate them.

Explaining the increase, the University said several UGEL-managed residential facilities were constructed through commercial loans because public funding was inadequate to meet the demand for student accommodation.

It said the fees were therefore intended to cover loan repayments, utility bills, maintenance and other operational expenses.

"Unlike the traditional halls, several UGEL residential facilities were constructed through commercial loans contracted to expand student accommodation at a time when public funding was inadequate. The fees charged therefore reflect debt repayment obligations, utilities, maintenance and other operational costs. The University does not exist to profit from its students," Management stated.

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It added that it remained committed to making accommodation affordable while ensuring the long-term financial sustainability of the facilities.

The University's latest statement also addressed a confrontation that occurred on Tuesday, November 17, when Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku led officials of the Rent Control Department on an inspection of some UGEL-managed hostels.

The inspection was intended to assess complaints about accommodation conditions and the justification for the proposed fee increases.

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According to reports and videos circulating on social media, the exercise became heated after a disagreement between the Commissioner and a UGEL staff member during the inspection.

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The University expressed regret over the confrontation, saying everyone representing the institution was expected to maintain professionalism and respect during disagreements.

"Management regrets the unfortunate confrontation that occurred during the inspection," the statement said.