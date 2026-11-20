Youssef Nkrumah, grandson of Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has praised 'The Eyes of Ghana', describing the documentary as a powerful piece of filmmaking that has deepened his appreciation of his grandfather’s legacy.

Youssef Nkrumah, grandson of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has praised The Eyes of Ghana, describing it as a powerful documentary that celebrates African history, heritage and identity.

He applauded the preservation of about 300 hours of archival footage by Chris Hesse but called for more historical context on claims that Nkrumah was a dictator, including the assassination attempts, propaganda and alleged CIA involvement.

Youssef said the film was particularly emotional because it featured his late father as a child with his grandparents, adding that it inspired him to learn more about Ghana's history and Nkrumah's vision for Africa.

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Youssef said he was particularly surprised by the involvement of former US President Barack Obama and online personality IShowSpeed in the project, admitting he never expected to see their names associated with a documentary about his grandfather.

Having watched the film about six times, he said he was impressed by its storytelling, historical footage and emotional moments, adding that it was one of the most moving documentaries he had seen.

The film revisits Ghana’s independence era through the lens of Chris Hesse, Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s personal photographer, whose archival footage provides a rare visual account of the country’s history and the former president’s life.

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Youssef expressed excitement over the preservation of approximately 300 hours of footage captured by Hesse, which he said helped safeguard important historical records following the 1966 coup that toppled Nkrumah.

He also praised the relationship between Hesse and Anita, describing their interactions in the documentary as wholesome, while noting that the film highlights Nkrumah’s understanding of cinema as a powerful medium for shaping narratives and preserving a nation's identity.

According to Youssef, Nkrumah recognised the importance of filmmaking and storytelling in influencing how a country is perceived internationally, drawing parallels with how the United States has used its film industry to promote its image.

However, he raised concerns about some aspects of the documentary, particularly a scene in which Anita says she learnt from her history books that Nkrumah was a dictator.

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Youssef said he would have preferred more historical context surrounding the claim, including discussions of assassination attempts against Nkrumah, violence during the period, casualties among innocent people and propaganda campaigns directed against his government. He also questioned how deeply the CIA was involved in efforts against the former Ghanaian leader.

He acknowledged Hesse’s response to questions about Nkrumah’s leadership, in which the photographer said he had documented the president’s life and left viewers to watch the footage and make their own judgements. Although Youssef respected the response, he said he wished Hesse had shared more of his personal views, given his close relationship with Nkrumah and his experiences during that era.

Despite his reservations, Youssef stressed that *The Eyes of Ghana* was not intended to serve as a complete account of Nkrumah’s life. Rather, he believes the film succeeds in introducing audiences to Ghana’s and Africa’s history, encouraging pride in their heritage and inspiring viewers to explore the continent’s past.

He said the documentary was particularly emotional for him because it featured footage of his father as a child alongside his grandparents. The scene took on added significance following his father's death about a month ago, leaving him wishing he could ask him about the memories captured in the footage.

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Youssef also recalled one of Hesse’s closing reflections about Nkrumah’s warning that the 1966 coup was only the beginning of further attempts to destabilise Africa, but that the continent would eventually rise again.

He said the message resonated with the realities of Africa today and reiterated the need for continued efforts towards Nkrumah’s vision of a united continent.

Youssef encouraged the public to watch the documentary and follow the Kwame Nkrumah Foundation for more information, noting that only 15 minutes of the approximately 300 hours of footage have been featured in the film.

He ended his reflection with the words, “Nkrumah never dies. Forward ever.”