How to plan the perfect Christmas holiday and make the most of your leave. PC: AS photo

How to plan the perfect Christmas holiday and make the most of your leave. PC: AS photo

Christmas 2026: How 9-to-5 workers can use a few leave days to extend their holiday in Ghana

Christmas is one of the busiest and most exciting periods in Ghana, with family gatherings, church activities, concerts, parties, travel and the much-anticipated Detty December celebrations.

Workers in Ghana can enjoy an extended Christmas break in 2026 by combining weekends and public holidays with a few annual leave days.

Taking four days off from December 21–24 gives you 10 consecutive days off, while using three days from December 29–31 provides a nine-day break into the New Year.

Employees with seven leave days available can combine both options to enjoy 16 consecutive days off, from December 19, 2026, to January 3, 2027.

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However, between attending events, visiting relatives, travelling and preparing for the New Year, the festive season can pass before you have had enough time to relax.

If you are already thinking about taking time off work, there is a clever way to make your annual leave last longer without using too many days.

In 2026, Christmas Day falls on Friday, December 25, while Boxing Day falls on Saturday, December 26, with Monday, December 28 expected to be observed as the Boxing Day holiday. New Year's Day also falls on Friday, January 1, 2027. This creates an opportunity to combine public holidays, weekends and a few annual leave days for an extended break.

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Here is how to plan your Christmas leave to get the most out of the festive season.

1. Take Four Leave Days Before Christmas and Enjoy 10 Days Off

Best for an early Christmas break

If you want to start your holiday before Christmas Day, this is one of the best options.

Apply for annual leave from Monday, December 21, to Thursday, December 24. Since Christmas Day falls on Friday, followed by the weekend and the observed Boxing Day holiday on Monday, December 28, you can enjoy 10 consecutive days away from work.

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- Apply for leave: December 21–24 (4 days)

- Last working day: Friday, December 18

- Holiday period: Saturday, December 19 – Monday, December 28

- Return to work: Tuesday, December 29

This option gives you enough time to travel to your hometown, attend Christmas events, spend time with family and enjoy the festive season without rushing back to work immediately after Christmas.

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2. Take Three Leave Days After Boxing Day and Enjoy Nine Days Off

Best for New Year celebrations

If you would rather spend Christmas Day with family and extend your celebrations into the New Year, this option might work better.

Take annual leave from Tuesday, December 29, to Thursday, December 31. With Boxing Day's observed holiday on Monday, December 28, and New Year's Day falling on Friday, January 1, 2027, you can enjoy nine consecutive days away from work.

- Apply for leave: December 29–31 (3 days)

- Holiday period: Saturday, December 26 – Sunday, January 3

- Public holidays: Monday, December 28 and Friday, January 1

- Return to work: Monday, January 4

This is a good option if you want to attend Detty December concerts, parties and other end-of-year activities, then welcome 2027 without worrying about returning to the office immediately.

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3. Combine Both Options and Enjoy 16 Days Off

Best for the longest Christmas holiday

If you have enough annual leave days available, why settle for a few days when you can enjoy more than two weeks away from work?

You can combine the two options by applying for leave on December 21–24 and December 29–31.

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That means using seven annual leave days to enjoy 16 consecutive days off, from Saturday, December 19, 2026, to Sunday, January 3, 2027.

Here is how it works:

- December 19–20: Weekend

- December 21–24: Annual leave

- December 25: Christmas Day

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- December 26–27: Weekend

- December 28: Observed Boxing Day holiday

- December 29–31: Annual leave

- January 1: New Year's Day

- January 2–3: Weekend

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You would only return to work on Monday, January 4, 2027.

With this arrangement, you have enough time to travel, enjoy Christmas with your family, attend concerts and parties, rest and celebrate the New Year without having to rush back to work.

4. Start Your Holiday Early with Farmers' Day

If you are fortunate enough to have more leave days available, you can also take advantage of Farmers' Day, which falls on Friday, December 4, 2026.

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By applying for leave from Monday, November 30, to Thursday, December 3, you can enjoy nine consecutive days off, from Saturday, November 28, to Sunday, December 6.

- Apply for leave: November 30 – December 3 (4 days)

- Public holiday: Friday, December 4 (Farmers' Day)

- Holiday period: November 28 – December 6

- Return to work: Monday, December 7

This is a great option if you want to begin your festive celebrations early, travel before the Christmas rush or simply take a break before the busy end-of-year period.

How Many Leave Days Should You Use?

Here is a quick breakdown of the different options to help you decide:

Leave option Annual leave used Consecutive days off Early Christmas break 4 days 10 days Post-Christmas and New Year break 3 days 9 days Combined Christmas and New Year break 7 days 16 days Early December break 4 days 9 days

A Few Things to Remember Before Applying

Before submitting your leave request, check your remaining annual leave balance and speak to your line manager early. December is a busy period for many workplaces, so leave requests may need to be coordinated with colleagues to ensure adequate coverage.

Also, confirm the official public holiday arrangements with your employer and the Ministry of the Interior, particularly the observed Boxing Day holiday.

Most importantly, plan your holiday around what you actually want to do. Whether it is travelling home, spending time with loved ones, attending concerts, exploring Ghana or simply sleeping without an alarm, make sure you give yourself enough time to enjoy the break.