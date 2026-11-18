Fruit juice saga: 'Come and take him, I’m tired' – Michy fires back at Shatta Wale over Majesty

Michy has responded to Shatta Wale’s criticism of her decision to involve their son, Majesty, in selling fruit juice by the roadside, sharing legal documents suggesting she is withdrawing from mediation proceedings with the musician.

Michy has responded to Shatta Wale’s criticism of their son, Majesty, selling Juice Bae drinks by the roadside, telling the musician: “Enough is enough. Come and take him, I’m tired of all this.”

She shared a letter addressed to a family tribunal announcing her decision to withdraw from court-connected mediation, alleging that Shatta Wale’s conduct during a meeting caused her emotional distress.

Shatta Wale had earlier said he felt uncomfortable seeing Majesty selling juice in the sun, insisting that he had made provisions for his son and did not want him perceived as poor.

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The development follows comments Shatta Wale made during an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, where he expressed displeasure at seeing Majesty selling orange juice in the sun alongside his mother.

The dancehall musician argued that Michy, whose real name is Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, should not put their son in a position where people might perceive him as struggling financially.

He also questioned why she would involve the boy in the roadside business, considering her educational background and his own ability to provide for their son. Shatta Wale further claimed that he had made provisions for Majesty, including buying him gadgets.

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He said;

Don’t behave like Majesty is a poor boy. Whatever happened in life has passed. [...] So she should open her mind

Shatta Wale added that he felt uncomfortable seeing his son exposed to the sun while selling juice, particularly when he had offices where employees worked in air-conditioned environments.

In an apparent response to the musician’s remarks, Michy took to social media, sharing screenshots of documents and messages relating to their ongoing family dispute.

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Accompanying the post, she wrote:

Enough is enough. Come and take him, I’m tired of all this

One of the documents was a letter addressed to a family tribunal, in which Michy communicated her decision to withdraw from court-connected mediation with Shatta Wale.

“ You’re always welcome to see your son. Mind you, the juice you’re talking about was Majesty’s idea. He created the logo, and we’ve made GHS115,000 from that logo. I am proud of my child. He is a Spelling Bee champion, and he is not being forced to sell juice over there. I am not punishing my child.” – Michy responds to Shatta Wale over allegations of denying him access to his son, Majesty. — EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) November 18, 2026

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In the letter, she alleged that the musician’s conduct during a mediation session had caused her emotional distress and discomfort.

She also shared a forwarded message indicating that certain fees could not be paid and advising her to contact Shatta Wale regarding the matter.

As of the time of publication, the musician had not publicly responded to the documents shared by Michy.

The latest exchange has brought renewed attention to videos of Majesty helping his mother sell Juice Bae drinks by the roadside. The clips went viral in early 2025, attracting praise from social media users who commended the mother and son for promoting hard work.

“I asked Majesty why he hasn’t talked to his father, Shatta Wale, in a while, and he told me he won’t call him again because whenever he calls, his father (Shatta Wale) doesn’t pick up or call back. I have personally witnessed Majesty calling his father nine or 10 times without getting a response.” – Michy responds to Shatta Wale over allegations of denying him access to his son, Majesty. — EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) November 18, 2026

Michy is the founder of Juice Bae Ghana Limited, a fruit juice business she operates alongside her other ventures.

The former couple, who were previously engaged, have continued to co-parent Majesty following their separation.

Shatta Wale’s latest comments and Michy’s response have once again drawn public attention to their co-parenting relationship and disagreements over their son's upbringing.

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