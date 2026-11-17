Ghanaian rapper Medikal has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Nigerian singer Davido's brief performance at the third anniversary celebration of NYC Hotel, owned by businessman Great Osama, urging Ghanaians to stop criticising the Afrobeats star.

Medikal has defended Davido amid criticism over his less-than-20-minute performance at Great Osama's NYC Hotel anniversary celebration, arguing that the Nigerian star performed according to his agreement with the organisers.

The rapper cautioned Ghanaians against criticising Davido without knowing the terms of his booking, insisting that the singer should not be blamed for honouring the agreed arrangement.

Medikal also criticised some Ghanaian event promoters for underpaying local musicians while expecting them to perform for more than two hours, describing the practice as disrespectful.

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Davido has faced backlash after reportedly performing for less than 20 minutes at the event in Manso Akwasiso, despite claims that he received $600,000 for his appearance.

Reacting to the criticism in a video shared on X on November 17, 2026, Medikal argued that Davido had simply fulfilled the terms agreed with the event organisers.

He suggested that the Nigerian musician should not be blamed for the duration of his performance, as the promoters were responsible for negotiating the arrangement.

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Medikal said;

Davido is working; he is a superstar who was on his own, and you said you wanted him. You don't know what they spoke about based on the length of his performance

Even if they agreed on GH¢1 or GH¢2, he performed based on the agreement, so don't sit back and talk about something you don't know

Beyond defending Davido, the rapper used the controversy to highlight what he considers the unfair treatment of Ghanaian musicians by some local event organisers.

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Medikal complained that certain promoters pay local artistes less than their agreed fees but still expect them to perform for extended periods, sometimes exceeding two hours.

He described such expectations as disrespectful, particularly when the same organisers question the fees artistes charge for their performances.

He stated;

Some of you promoters will pay less, and yet you want us to perform for more than two hours. Yet you will feel like we don't deserve the amount of money we have charged. But at the end of the day, we do entertain the people who consume our music

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The rapper further insisted that local performers deserve respect and recognition, arguing that they are the stars responsible for entertaining Ghanaian audiences.

He maintained that performers should be allowed to determine the length of their appearances based on the terms of their bookings.

He added;

So you have to respect the thing. Don't blame Davido, because he knows his worth. If you pay me for an appearance, I will perform one or two songs, and I won't do more than that

Medikal's comments come as the debate over Davido's appearance at Great Osama's hotel anniversary celebration continues to attract attention, with discussions increasingly extending beyond the Nigerian singer's performance to the relationship between artistes and event promoters in Ghana.

Watch the video below: