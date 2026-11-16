Grammy 2027: King Ayisoba earns first Grammy nomination

King Ayisoba’s “No Tradition, No Africa” earns 2027 Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance

King Ayisoba’s “No Tradition, No Africa” earns 2027 Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance

Ghanaian musician King Ayisoba has reached a major milestone in his career after receiving his first nomination at the Grammy Awards.

King Ayisoba has earned his first-ever Grammy nomination in the Best African Music Performance category for No Tradition, No Africa, featuring fellow Ghanaian musician Rocky Dawuni.

The Ghanaian duo will compete against Asake, Tems, Wizkid and Angélique Kidjo featuring Ayra Starr at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

The nomination marks a major milestone for Ayisoba, whose music celebrates Ghanaian traditional sounds, particularly the kologo, and brings renewed international attention to indigenous Ghanaian music.

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The traditional music star has earned a place in the Best African Music Performance category at the 2027 Grammy Awards for No Tradition, No Africa, a collaboration with fellow Ghanaian musician Rocky Dawuni.

The Recording Academy unveiled the nominees for the 69th Grammy Awards on Monday, November 16, 2026, placing the Ghanaian duo among five contenders in the category.

The recognition marks a significant moment for King Ayisoba, whose music has remained deeply connected to Ghanaian cultural heritage, particularly the traditional sounds of northern Ghana.

Known for his energetic stage performances and distinctive use of the kologo, a traditional two-stringed instrument, Ayisoba has spent years taking indigenous Ghanaian music to audiences at home and abroad. His latest Grammy recognition brings renewed international attention to that musical tradition.

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The Ghanaian collaboration will compete against recordings from some of the continent's most prominent contemporary musicians.

Other nominees in the category are Gratitude by Asake, Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?) by Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr, Big Daddy by Tems and Jogodo by Wizkid and Asake.

The category reflects the variety of sounds emerging from Africa, bringing together artistes whose musical styles range from traditional influences to Afrobeats and other contemporary genres.

Ayisoba's nomination is particularly noteworthy because 'No Tradition, No Africa' draws heavily on indigenous Ghanaian sounds, offering a different musical identity from several of the other nominated entries.

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'No Tradition, No Africa' brings together King Ayisoba's traditional kologo sound and Rocky Dawuni's Afro-roots musical approach.

Released on May 29, 2026, the song was produced by Ghanaian producer Panji Anoff. Its central message focuses on African identity, cultural heritage and the need to preserve traditions that connect people to their roots.

Rather than simply celebrating African culture, the collaboration highlights the importance of protecting indigenous practices and values from being lost through external influences.

The song also features on King Ayisoba's seventh studio album, *Pure Confusion*, which was released in September 2026.

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King Ayisoba, born Albert Apoozore, is one of Ghana's recognised traditional musicians. He hails from the Upper East Region and has built his career around a distinctive sound that combines indigenous rhythms, storytelling and socially conscious messages.

The kologo, a traditional two-stringed lute, is central to his musical identity and has helped distinguish him from other musicians in Ghana's music industry.

He gained wider recognition following the release of his debut album, 'Modern Ghanaians', in 2006. The project featured 'I Want to See You My Father', a song that became one of his best-known recordings.

His growing popularity earned him recognition at the 2007 Ghana Music Awards, where he received honours including Discovery of the Year and Traditional Song of the Year.

Since then, he has continued to release music, with projects including 'Africa' (2008), 'Don't Do the Bad Thing' (2012), 'Wicked Leaders' (2014), '1000 Can Die' (2017) and 'Work Hard' (2023).

Beyond his recordings, Ayisoba has performed at international festivals and cultural events, introducing audiences outside Ghana to the country's traditional music.

His first Grammy nomination is therefore an important achievement, not only for his career but also for the visibility of Ghana's indigenous music on the international stage.

While the 2027 nomination is King Ayisoba's first, his collaborator Rocky Dawuni has previously earned recognition from the Recording Academy.

Dawuni became the first Ghanaian musician to receive a Grammy nomination when his album 'Branches of the Same Tree' was nominated for Best Reggae Album at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

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He has since received additional nominations, establishing himself as one of Ghana's most internationally recognised musicians.

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His latest recognition alongside Ayisoba further strengthens Ghana's presence at the Grammys and places a traditional Ghanaian music collaboration in the spotlight.

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled for Sunday, February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The ceremony will honour outstanding recordings released during the eligibility period of August 31, 2025, to August 28, 2026.

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Final-round voting to determine the winners is scheduled to take place from December 10, 2026, to January 7, 2027.