‘I'm ready to marry a younger woman who will enjoy my wealth’ – Bishop Obinim
The International God's Way Church founder says he intends to marry again and wants a younger wife, joking that his youthful appearance means he needs “fresh blood”.
Obinim insists he provided for his ex-wife during their marriage, claiming he gifted her a four-storey, 48-room building that operates as a hostel.
He says he plans to buy cars for his next wife's parents and provide for them, anticipating criticism over his promises.
The controversial preacher made the announcement during a church sermon, where he explained that his decision was partly inspired by remarks from people who frequently tell him he appears younger than his actual age.
According to him, his youthful appearance has become a recurring subject of public commentary, prompting him to joke about finding a partner who matches that image.
He said;
I will definitely get married again, and my next wife will be a young lady. You people say I never grow old, so I have to be with fresh blood,
Beyond revealing his plans for another marriage, the pastor also addressed questions surrounding his previous relationship, insisting that he made considerable efforts to provide for his former wife.
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He cautioned against interpreting his recent comments about spending money on his next wife as an indication that he neglected his previous marriage.
As evidence of his support for his former wife, Obinim claimed he gifted her a substantial property consisting of a four-storey building with 48 rooms, which is reportedly used as a hostel.
He stated;
Nobody should use my previous comments against me, especially when I said the woman I marry next will spend all my money. Don't think I didn't take care of my ex-wife. Everyone knows I did my best for her. I even gave her a four-storey building with 48 rooms, which is a hostel
Obinim also outlined how he intends to extend his financial generosity beyond his future wife to include her parents.
The preacher said he plans to purchase vehicles for his prospective in-laws and ensure they receive adequate support, adding that he anticipates public criticism over the promise.
He acknowledged that some people may question why he is making such commitments to a future partner's family when similar gestures towards his former wife could become a subject of debate.
He added;
I will buy cars for my next wife's parents, and they will be well taken care of. I know what the media can do and the kind of comments people will make. They will ask why I didn't do these things for my ex-wife but want to do them for my new wife
The announcement has added another chapter to discussions surrounding the preacher's personal life, with Obinim maintaining that his future marriage will come with commitments to both his partner and her family.