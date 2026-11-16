President Mahama ( right) interacting with the German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier

President Mahama ( right) interacting with the German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier

How to apply for a Germany visa from Ghana: Requirements, fees and processing time

Planning a trip to Germany from Ghana? Learn all about the Schengen visa application process through the German Embassy in Accra, including the €90 fee, required documents, and processing times.

Ghanaian passport holders planning to visit Germany for tourism, business or family visits must obtain a Schengen visa before travelling.

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According to IziVisas, which updated its Germany visa guide on November 15, 2026, applicants can stay for up to 90 days within a 180-day period with a short-stay visa.

However, the German Embassy in Accra remains the official authority responsible for processing applications from people residing in Ghana.

How much does a Germany visa cost?

Germany

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The standard fee for an adult Schengen visa is €90. Applicants pay the fee in Ghana cedis at the exchange rate set by the German Embassy or by Visa or Mastercard during their appointment.

Children aged six to under 12 pay €45, while children under six are generally exempt from the visa fee under Schengen rules.

The visa fee is non-refundable, even if the application is rejected. Applicants should also budget for other expenses, including travel medical insurance, photographs and any applicable service charges.

Documents required for a Germany visa from Ghana

The introduction of the chip-embedded passport marks a major step in Ghana's digital transformation agenda.

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Applicants must prepare the required documents before attending their visa appointment. For a tourist visa, the German Embassy requires:

A completed, printed and signed Schengen visa application form.

A valid passport and a copy of its biodata page. The passport must have been issued within the past 10 years, contain at least two blank pages and remain valid for at least three months beyond the intended stay.

One recent biometric passport photograph with a white background.

The applicant's original birth certificate based on the first registration, together with a photocopy.

Previous passports, where applicable.

A return flight reservation. A purchased air ticket is not required at the application stage.

Travel medical insurance covering the entire stay in the Schengen area.

Proof of accommodation, such as a hotel reservation.

Evidence of sufficient funds to cover the trip.

The Embassy may request additional documents depending on the applicant's circumstances and the purpose of travel.

Travel medical insurance must provide at least €30,000 in coverage for medical emergencies, hospital treatment and repatriation, and remain valid throughout the Schengen area for the entire visit.

How to apply for a Germany visa from Ghana

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How to apply for a Germany visa from Ghana

Applications are handled by the German Embassy in Accra for people residing in Ghana. The process involves the following steps:

Register for an appointment: Applicants must use the German Embassy's official online appointment system. Registration for the waiting list is free, although demand can mean waiting several weeks for an appointment. Complete the application: Download and complete the appropriate Schengen visa form, then print and sign it. Prepare the documents: Assemble all required documents according to the purpose of the trip. Incomplete applications may not be accepted. Attend the appointment: Submit the application and supporting documents in person. Applicants will also provide biometric information, including fingerprints, where required. Pay the visa fee: The €90 fee is payable in Ghana cedis at the Embassy's prevailing exchange rate or by Visa or Mastercard. Wait for a decision: Applicants can collect their passports after the Embassy has completed its assessment.

The appointment registration and application process should be completed through the Embassy's authorised channels. The Embassy warns applicants against paying agents or intermediaries to secure appointments.

How long does it take to get a Germany visa?

Germany via erudera.com

The German Embassy in Accra states that the processing time for a Schengen visa application is approximately 14 days after submission. However, this period may be longer in individual cases.

Applicants can submit their applications up to six months before their intended travel date and must apply at least 15 calendar days before departure.

Because appointment waiting lists can take several weeks, prospective travellers are advised to begin the process early.

Where should you submit your application?

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Applicants residing in Ghana should apply through the German Embassy in Accra. Where a trip includes visits to multiple Schengen countries, the application should generally be submitted to the country that is the main destination, determined by the purpose and duration of the visit.

A Germany-issued Schengen visa allows the holder to travel to other Schengen countries, subject to the visa's conditions and the 90-day limit within any 180-day period.

Other types of Germany visas

Ghanaians intending to stay in Germany for more than 90 days must apply for the appropriate national visa rather than a short-stay tourist visa.

These include visas for:

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University studies and language courses.

Skilled employment and the EU Blue Card.

Vocational training.

Family reunification.

Research.

Self-employment.

The Opportunity Card, which allows eligible applicants to seek employment in Germany.