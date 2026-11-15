NDC regional elections: Meet the 15 elected chairpersons- Full breakdown

Meet the 15 NDC regional chairpersons elected across Ghana, including those who retained their positions.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has elected regional chairpersons in 14 of Ghana's 16 regions following its regional executive elections held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, according to Citi News.

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Results from the Savannah regions is yet to be declared at the time of the report.

The elections produced a mix of retained and new leadership, with several incumbents securing another term while others lost their positions to challengers.

The 14 declared regional chairpersons are: Ahafo: Ababio Owusu Nkrumah Ashanti: Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi Bono: Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo Bono East: Ali Abubakari Donkor Central: Lawyer Obeng Inkoom Eastern: Ing. Dr Mark Oliver Kevor Greater Accra: Benjamin Danso North East: Alhaji Abdul Rauf Tanko Ibrahim Northern: Godfred Apasinaba Wumbei Upper East: Alhaji Abdulai Mumuni Bolnaba Upper West: Adams Randy Volta: Mawutor Agbavitor Western: Nana Kojo Toku Western North: Michael Aidoo Oti Region: Gabriel Kwame Emboe Samora

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Several incumbents retained their positions, including Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi in Ashanti, Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo in Bono, Mark Oliver Kevor in Eastern and Abdul Rauf Tanko Ibrahim in the North East, Citi News reported.

However, the elections also brought changes in some regions, with Benjamin Danso defeating incumbent Emmanuel Nii Ashie-Moore to become Greater Accra Regional Chairman.

Danso secured 515 votes, against Ashie-Moore's 295. Michael Tetteh Kwetey polled 161 votes, while Ibrahim Jajah received 63.

In the Central Region, Lawyer Obeng Inkoom defeated incumbent Richard Kofi Asiedu by five votes, securing 372 votes against Asiedu's 367. Ibrahim Mohammed received 16 votes.

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Citi News reported that Asiedu had threatened legal action over the outcome, alleging irregularities in the voters' register.

Bono East also recorded a change in leadership, with Ali Abubakari Donkor polling 155 votes to defeat incumbent Unas Owusu, who received 118. Baba Shaibu secured 107 votes.

In the Upper West Region, Adams Randy unseated incumbent Abdul Nasir Saani with 196 votes against Saani's 164. Samba Sankara received 28 votes. Randy had previously lost to Saani in the 2022 regional elections.

In Ahafo, Ababio Owusu Nkrumah emerged winner with 106 votes, ahead of Joseph Baradoe, who polled 94. Ahmed Ali Awinbila received three votes.

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