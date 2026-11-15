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21-year-old Thomas Oduro, stabbed to death in north London

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 09:36 - 15 November 2026
Thomas Oduro was attacked early on Friday evening in Haringey
A 21-year-old Ghanaian, Thomas Oduro, has died after being stabbed in Haringey, north London, with police launching a murder investigation.
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  • Thomas Oduro, 21, from Tottenham, died after being stabbed on Lordship Lane in Haringey on Friday, November 13.

  • The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation and is supporting his family.

  • Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact them.

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A 21-year-old Ghanaian man, identified as Thomas Oduro, has died after he was stabbed in Haringey, north London, prompting a murder investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

According to the BBC, emergency services were called to Lordship Lane in Haringey shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2026, following reports that a man had been attacked.

Despite efforts by paramedics to save him, Oduro was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The Metropolitan Police subsequently identified the victim as Thomas Oduro, from Tottenham, and confirmed that his next of kin had been informed.

Ghanaian media outlets, including Citi News and 3News, have reported that Oduro was Ghanaian.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Clarke, who is leading the investigation, said the victim's family had suffered a devastating loss and were receiving support from specialist officers.

Thomas's family have suffered a devastating loss. Our thoughts are with them, and they continue to be supported by specialist officers, he said.

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Clarke added that investigations were continuing at the scene, with an increased police presence expected in the area over the coming days.

He appealed to anyone who was around Lordship Recreation Ground at about 6:00 p.m. on Friday or had information that could assist the investigation to contact the police.

The Metropolitan Police has asked anyone with relevant information to call 101 and quote reference number CAD 5439/13NOV26.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The circumstances surrounding Oduro's death remain under investigation.

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