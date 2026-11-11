17-year-old arrested over murder of Ghanaian teen Javits Frimpong in New York

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal Bronx shooting of 15-year-old Ghanaian student Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong. The tragedy sparked protests and walkouts over school safety and bullying.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong, who was killed while walking to school in the Bronx, New York.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The New York Daily News announced the arrest in a post on its Facebook page, marking a major development in the investigation into the teenager's death, which sparked widespread outrage among Ghanaians in the United States and back home.

However, details about the suspect's identity, the circumstances surrounding the arrest, and the specific charges have not yet been independently confirmed.

Javits was shot on the morning of Thursday, October 29, 2026, near East 171st Street and Crotona Place in the Claremont neighborhood of the Bronx.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 15-year-old was reportedly heading to DreamYard Preparatory School when he was attacked and shot in the abdomen.

According to police, the shooting occurred shortly before 9:30 am. He was subsequently rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital for emergency medical attention but died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigations suggested that three masked individuals were involved in the attack before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance footage reportedly captured one of the suspects chasing Javits shortly before the shooting. Witnesses also told investigators that the attackers wore dark clothing and covered their faces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Concerns over alleged bullying before Javits' death

The circumstances surrounding Javits' killing raised concerns about possible bullying at his school after his father, Thomas Frimpong, revealed that his son had previously complained about being harassed by fellow students.

According to Thomas, two students had been involved in confrontations with Javits shortly before the fatal incident and were subsequently suspended from school.

He explained that his son had complained about one of the students repeatedly bullying him during lunchtime and said the incidents had been reported on several occasions.

The revelations prompted the family to suspect that the shooting might have been connected to the alleged bullying.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, investigators have not publicly established any link between the reported school incidents and the teenager's murder.

New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said investigators were exploring multiple possible motives, including robbery and the possibility that Javits was mistakenly identified as someone else.

He also confirmed that detectives were seeking information about the alleged bullying incidents from the New York City Department of Education.

Police were pursuing the appropriate legal procedures to obtain relevant school records as part of the investigation.

Investigators also indicated that they had found no evidence suggesting that Javits was involved in gang activity.

Ghanaian community demands justice for Javits

The killing of the young Ghanaian sparked widespread condemnation, with members of the Ghanaian community, local residents, and community leaders in New York demanding justice.

Students of DreamYard Preparatory School organized a walkout in honor of their deceased schoolmate, using the demonstration to raise awareness about bullying and gun violence.

Those who knew Javits remembered him as a cheerful teenager who enjoyed making people laugh and brought happiness to those around him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members of the Ghanaian community also organized vigils and demonstrations to honor his memory and call for accountability over his death.

At one of the gatherings in the Bronx, mourners called for an end to youth violence while raising concerns about the safety of children in their communities.

In a move to strengthen the family's pursuit of justice, Javits' relatives engaged prominent American civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent them.

Crump pledged his support to the family, promising to help them obtain answers and ensure that anyone found responsible for the teenager's killing is held accountable.

Javits Frimpong's funeral arrangements

Advertisement

Advertisement

Javits Frimpong

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements for Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong have been scheduled for Friday, November 20, 2026, in New York.

The burial service is expected to take place in the Bronx, although the specific venue and time have not yet been announced.

The family and its legal representatives are expected to provide further information about the funeral and developments in the ongoing investigation.