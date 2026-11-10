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Ghana and Slovakia target visa-free travel as Ablakwa hosts 4 new ambassadors

Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 10:05 - 10 November 2026
Ghana and Slovakia target visa-free travel as Ablakwa hosts 4 new ambassadors
Ghana and Slovakia are set to launch visa waiver talks while exploring vehicle assembly partnerships. The move follows high-level diplomatic meetings where Minister Ablakwa received credentials from four new ambassadors-designate.
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  • Ghana and Slovakia have agreed to begin negotiations on a visa waiver agreement.

  • Slovakia plans to host a Ghana-Slovakia business forum and explore cooperation on buses and a vehicle assembly plant.

  • Ghana is also seeking stronger cooperation with Sweden, Finland and Thailand in areas including rail, education, rice production, fisheries and security.

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The proposed agreement is among several areas of cooperation discussed as Ghana received the open letters of four new non-resident ambassadors at a diplomatic engagement.

Also Read: Full list: Ghana among African countries granted 30-day visa-free entry to Philippines

In a post on social media on Tuesday November 10, 2026, the Minister said the two countries had agreed to “immediately commence negotiations for a Visa Waiver Agreement, although he did not provide details on the proposed arrangement or when it could take effect.

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He also disclosed that Slovakia would host a Ghana-Slovakia business forum within the next two weeks, focusing on the automotive, banking and pharmaceutical sectors.

Also Read: Top 10 African countries with the strongest passports at the end of September 2026

The two countries are additionally exploring a partnership involving the supply of buses and the establishment of a vehicle assembly plant in Ghana.

The ambassadors-designate whose open letters were received were Anna Westerholm of Sweden, Martin Podstavek of Slovakia, Sanna Selin of Finland and Thirapath Mongkolnavin of Thailand.

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Ghana and Sweden are expected to deepen cooperation in railway construction, artificial intelligence investments, agribusiness, digitalisation of revenue administration and defence.

Also Read: Ghanaians get visa-free travel to Maldives, Zambia and Antigua & Barbuda

Ablakwa said Sweden would work with Ghana to advance cooperation under President John Mahama's New Economy initiative, while describing relations between the two countries as longstanding, dating back to the 17th century.

Ghana and Finland also agreed to expand cooperation in education, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), fintech incubation, maritime security and counterterrorism.

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Also Read: Full List: 17 African countries whose citizens can travel to Nigeria visa-free in 2026

Meanwhile, Ghana and Thailand will collaborate on Ghana's application for BRICS partnership, with Ablakwa noting that Thailand is an official BRICS partner nation.

The two countries also plan to hold political consultations and exchange expertise in rice production to reduce Ghana's reliance on rice imports, build local capacity and create jobs.

Also Read: 8 countries that have granted visa-free access to all Africans in 2026 (updated list)

Other areas of cooperation include labour mobility and fisheries, particularly efforts to boost canned fish production in Ghana.

The engagements form part of Ghana's efforts to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations with the four countries.

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