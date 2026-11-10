2026 FIFPRO World 11 Results: David Raya and Aitana Bonmati lead global player vote

More than 26,000 professional players voted in the 2026 FIFPRO World 11, with Arsenal's David Raya leading all vote-getters with 10,278 votes while Aitana Bonmati topped the women's ballot.

The 2026 FIFPRO Men’s and Women’s World 11 have been officially unveiled, celebrating the outstanding footballers of the year following a global vote involving more than 26,000 professional players from 75 countries.

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Organised by the international footballers’ union FIFPRO, the annual World 11 gives professional players the opportunity to recognise fellow footballers whose performances have stood out during the season.

Since its introduction in 2005, the initiative has remained one of football’s major player-driven honours, with selections determined entirely by votes from fellow professionals.

This year’s voting figures have revealed some interesting results, including the players who received the highest number of votes, those who narrowly missed selection and the countries with the strongest representation in the history of the awards.

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2026 FIFPRO World 11

David Raya receives the most votes in 2026 Men’s World 11.

David Raya

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya emerged as the most-voted player in the 2026 Men’s World 11, collecting an impressive 10,278 votes.

The Spanish international secured 52 per cent of the votes in his category, making him the most selected footballer across the entire men's ballot.

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Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe recorded the highest voting figure among outfield players, receiving 9,105 votes, equivalent to 46 per cent.

READ ALSO: Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí wins 2026 Golden Boy award

Meanwhile, Barcelona and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati topped the voting for the Women's World 11. She received 3,083 votes, representing 47 per cent of the total.

Harry Kane is among the notable players who missed out

Harry Kane | Photo via IMAGO/Ulmer/Teamfoto

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Despite his impressive performances during the eligibility period, England captain Harry Kane failed to secure a place in the 2026 Men’s World 11.

The Bayern Munich striker received 27.6 per cent of the votes but was left out of the final selection.

Other forwards who secured places in the team included Erling Haaland, who received 28.4 per cent, Lionel Messi with 29.5 per cent, Lamine Yamal with 37.4 per cent and Kylian Mbappe, who recorded 46 per cent.

In the women's category, Ona Batlle was another notable player who narrowly missed the final selection after securing 16 per cent of the votes.

Three players make their FIFPRO World 11 debut

Pau Cubarsi

The 2026 edition features three first-time selections across the men's and women's teams.

David Raya, Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi and Spanish forward Claudia Pina have all earned their first appearances in the prestigious FIFPRO World 11.

Their inclusion highlights the growing recognition of their performances among professional footballers worldwide.

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Spain leads men's selections as England dominates women's history

Lamine Yamal

Spain remains the country with the highest number of selections in the history of the Men’s FIFPRO World 11.

The European nation has recorded 53 appearances through 17 different players. The latest selections of David Raya and Pau Cubarsi have further strengthened Spain's position on the historical list.

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In the women's category, England holds the record for the most appearances, with 33 selections since the introduction of the Women's World 11 in 2015.

Eligibility period for the 2026 FIFPRO World 11

The voting process considered players' performances across specific eligibility periods, with different requirements for the men's and women's categories.

For the 2026 Men's World 11, performances between August 4, 2025, and July 19, 2026, were assessed. Players were required to have featured in at least 30 official matches during that period to qualify.

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For the 2026 Women's World 11, the assessment covered August 4, 2025, to August 16, 2026. Eligible players needed to have participated in a minimum of 20 official matches.