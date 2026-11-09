Kudus, Kyereh and Partey Return, Sibo dropped as Kim Lars names 26-Man Black Stars Squad for Somalia games

Ghana head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has named a 26-man squad for the upcoming 2027 AFCON qualifying double-header against Somalia. Key stars Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh make their return to boost the Black Stars.

Black Stars head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has announced a 26-man squad for Ghana's upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying double-header against Somalia, with Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, and Alidu Seidu among the notable returnees.

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The squad features a combination of locally based talents and Ghanaian players plying their trade in various leagues abroad as the technical team prepares for the two crucial Group C encounters.

Captain Jordan Ayew returns to the national team after missing last month's qualifying matches against Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia due to a groin injury. The experienced forward has recovered and is available for selection ahead of the Somalia fixtures.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mohammed Kudus has also earned a recall after missing Ghana's international assignments in 2026 because of an injury that ruled him out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Another major inclusion is German-based midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, who returns to the Black Stars setup for the first time in nearly four years. The 30-year-old has been absent from the national team since December 2022 after suffering a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in February 2023.

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Defender Alidu Seidu also returns to the squad as Björkegren looks to strengthen his options ahead of the double-header.

Björkegren has rewarded several impressive performers in the Ghana Premier League with opportunities to represent the senior national team.

FC Samartex left-back Isaac Afful and Asante Kotoko midfielder Musa Hamzata have both been included in the 26-man squad.

Medeama SC also has two representatives, with Etse Dogli and Emmanuel Annor earning call-ups following their encouraging performances in the ongoing domestic campaign.

Their inclusion highlights the national team's continued efforts to identify and integrate promising home-based players into the Black Stars setup.

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The Black Stars opened camp in Accra on Sunday, November 8, 2026, to begin preparations for the two encounters against Somalia.

Ghana will host Somalia at the Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi on Thursday, November 12, before the two sides meet again on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Both fixtures are important to Ghana's campaign as the Black Stars seek to strengthen their position in Group C and move closer to securing qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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