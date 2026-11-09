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Daniel-Kofi Kyereh set for Black Stars return after 4-year absence

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 14:44 - 09 November 2026
Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
VfL Osnabrück midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is reportedly in line for a return to the Black Stars squad following a four-year absence and a long recovery from a severe ACL injury. His potential recall provides Ghana with a major creative boost ahead of their Group C qualifiers against Somalia.
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Ghanaian midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is reportedly in line for a return to the Black Stars squad after spending almost four years away from the national team.

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The 30-year-old attacking midfielder, who has earned 18 senior appearances for Ghana, last featured for the Black Stars in December 2022 before suffering a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during a training session with German club SC Freiburg in February 2023.

The injury required surgery and kept the former FC St. Pauli player out of competitive football for nearly three years, raising concerns about his future at both the club and international levels.

However, Kyereh has gradually worked his way back to fitness and secured a move to 2. Bundesliga side VfL Osnabrück as a free agent.

The Ghanaian playmaker has since made an encouraging start to life at his new club, recording two goals and one assist in nine appearances this season.

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His reported return to the Black Stars setup would provide a significant boost to Ghana's attacking options as the team prepares for its upcoming international assignments.

Ghana are scheduled to face Somalia in their upcoming Group C fixtures on Thursday, November 12, and Monday, November 16, 2026.

Both matches will take place at the Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi after Somalia was unable to secure a CAF-approved home venue for the encounter.

Kyereh's potential return would offer the Black Stars another creative option in midfield, particularly as the technical team looks to strengthen the squad ahead of the two important fixtures.

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