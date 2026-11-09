KNUST shuts down swimming pool after level 300 student's tragic death
A third-year Chemical Engineering student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), David Osei Agyapong, has died following an incident at the university’s swimming pool in Kumasi.
The incident occurred at approximately on Saturday, November 7, 2026, when Agyapong entered the water from one of the pool’s upper diving boards but failed to resurface.
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However, efforts to save his life were unsuccessful.
Management said reports available to it indicated that Agyapong was an experienced swimmer, a regular user of the swimming facility and a member of the KNUST basketball team.
A video circulating on social media reportedly shows him jumping from the upper diving platform into the pool of 17 feet high before failing to resurface.
His body has been deposited at the School of Medical Sciences (SMS) morgue pending an autopsy to establish the cause of death.
The KNUST Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, while the student's family has been informed.
Taking further steps, the university has also closed the swimming pool pending investigations and constituted a nine-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, in addition to the police investigation.
Video shortage of when the KNUST student jumped into the pool. Why should a student die every year? The school is not safe anymore! https://t.co/3PnrH0ZArz— BUTROUS (@Gyimiinaa) November 8, 2026
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