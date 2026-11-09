Apple Music Top 20 Ghana (November 9, 2026): Kweku Smoke’s ‘Bra’ retains No. 1 as rapper dominates top 20

Kweku Smoke continues to command attention on Apple Music’s Top 100: Ghana chart, with his song 'Bra' maintaining its position as the country’s most-streamed track on the platform in the latest rankings.

Kweku Smoke's Bra retains its No. 1 position on Apple Music's Top 100: Ghana chart, with the rapper occupying 11 of the top 20 spots.

His songs Faith, Bombele and Survivor remain in the top five, while No Days Off and Life Of A Hustler also maintain their positions.

Asake records five entries in the top 20, including Forgiveness, which climbs from No. 11 to No. 6, and WHY LOVE, a new entry at No. 20.

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The rapper has retained the top spot, with 'Faith', his collaboration with Lasmid, holding at No. 2. 'Bombele' completes the top three, giving Kweku Smoke an uninterrupted presence across the chart’s leading positions.

His dominance extends well beyond the top three, with 11 of his songs occupying positions in the top 20. The figures underline the sustained popularity of his catalogue among listeners in Ghana, with several tracks from his album 'No Days Off' continuing to perform strongly.

Kofi Mole remains the highest-ranked Ghanaian artiste outside Kweku Smoke in the top five, with 'BALOTELLI (SUPA)' holding steady at No. 4. Kweku Smoke’s 'Survivor' follows at No. 5, completing an unchanged top-five lineup.

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One of the week's biggest improvements comes from Nigerian artiste Asake, whose 'Forgiveness' climbs five places from No. 11 to No. 6. The song's rise pushes Kweku Smoke's 'Soul Healer' down one position to No. 7, while Blaqbonez and Asake's 'IKEBE 3000' remain at No. 8.

Kweku Smoke's 'Halleluyah' drops two places to No. 9, while Davido, FOLA and Mayorkun's 'B4 B4' makes a notable four-place jump from No. 14 to No. 10, breaking into the top 10.

Further down the rankings, 'Okwantunii' moves from No. 10 to No. 11, while 'Mmereniho', featuring Dikoo, slips three places to No. 12. Asake's 'Gratitude' maintains its No. 13 position.

Kweku Smoke and Kwesi Arthur's 'Power House' falls two places to No. 14, followed by 'Life Of A Hustler' at No. 15, which remains unchanged.

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His album title track, 'No Days Off', also holds at No. 16. Released on September 4, 2026, the song continues to feature among the platform's 20 most-streamed tracks in Ghana.

The latest rankings also introduce two new entries. Blaqbonez's 'Chanel', featuring Asake, enters at No. 17, while Asake's 'WHY LOVE' debuts at No. 20. The latter gives the Nigerian artiste five songs in the top 20.

Fameye's 'Gen Z' improves by one place to No. 18, while Black Sherif's 'Jolie' drops two positions to No. 19.

Full Apple Music Top 20 Ghana chart

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The latest rankings, with movements compared with the previous chart snapshot, are:

1. Bra – Kweku Smoke (unchanged)

2. Faith – Kweku Smoke & Lasmid (unchanged)

3. Bombele – Kweku Smoke (unchanged)

4. BALOTELLI (SUPA) – Kofi Mole (unchanged)

5. Survivor – Kweku Smoke (unchanged)

6. Forgiveness – Asake (up five places)

7. Soul Healer – Kweku Smoke (down one place)

8. IKEBE 3000 – Blaqbonez & Asake (unchanged)

9. Halleluyah – Kweku Smoke (down two places)

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10. B4 B4 – Davido, FOLA & Mayorkun (up four places)

11. Okwantunii – Kweku Smoke (down one place)

12. Mmereniho – Kweku Smoke & Dikoo (down three places)

13. Gratitude – Asake (unchanged)

14. Power House – Kweku Smoke & Kwesi Arthur (down two places)

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15. Life Of A Hustler – Kweku Smoke (unchanged)

16. No Days Off – Kweku Smoke (unchanged)

17. Chanel – Blaqbonez feat. Asake (new entry)

18. Gen Z– Fameye (up one place)

19. Jolie – Black Sherif (down two places)

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20. WHY LOVE – Asake (new entry)

Ghana’s top 20 Apple Music songs this week

Kweku Smoke's continued chart performance places him firmly at the centre of Ghana's current streaming conversation, with 'Bra' leading the rankings and a significant portion of the top 20 occupied by his songs. Meanwhile, Asake's multiple entries and the upward movement of 'Forgiveness' highlight the strong presence of Nigerian artistes on the Ghanaian streaming chart.