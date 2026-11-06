Fifteen-year-old Javits Frimpong, whose final moments have been recalled by a witness who stayed by his side before emergency responders arrived.

Fifteen-year-old Javits Frimpong, whose final moments have been recalled by a witness who stayed by his side before emergency responders arrived.

'I wish I could have done more'- Javits Frimpong’s last words minutes before his passing surface

The man who found 15-year-old Javits Frimpong critically injured has shared an emotional account of the teenager’s final moments, describing his courage despite the severity of his condition.

The man who found 15-year-old Javits Frimpong critically injured has spoken publicly for the first time, recalling the teenager’s courage during his final moments.

The witness said he tried to stop the bleeding and stayed beside Javits, describing him as remarkably composed despite his injuries.

His emotional account came as the community held a candlelit vigil to mark one week since Javits’ death, bringing together mourners from different backgrounds.

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Speaking publicly for the first time about the encounter, the witness said his immediate priority was to help Javits and remain by his side until assistance arrived.

He recalled;

I saw Javits lying there, and my immediate thought was to stop the bleeding and basically to stay with him until someone was there

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What remained particularly memorable for him was the teenager’s remarkable composure despite the circumstances. Addressing Javits’ grieving family, he said the young boy displayed extraordinary bravery, even introducing himself while receiving assistance.

He said;

Besides that, what I want the family to know is that he was extremely brave about the whole thing. I would have been crying my eyes out, and he wasn't doing that, and he told me his name. He was extremely brave

Despite the efforts of those at the scene and emergency responders, Javits died upon the arrival of authorities.

The witness said being present during the teenager’s final moments was both painful and meaningful, expressing gratitude that he could offer some comfort when it mattered most.

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He said;

I'm glad I was there with him, in his last hours, to make him feel comfortable, to make him feel he was loved

He ended his account with an emotional tribute to the deceased teenager, expressing regret that he could not do more to save him.

He added;

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Long live Javits. I wish I could have done more, and I will [expletive] every day to it. But I'm glad I was there with him

His account emerged as the community commemorated one week since Javits’ death with a candlelit vigil attended by mourners from different nationalities, religious backgrounds and walks of life.

The gathering brought together people united in grief and remembrance, as tributes continued to pour in for the teenager whose death has deeply affected the community. The witness also attended the vigil, where his recollections of Javits’ final moments added another poignant dimension to the memorial.