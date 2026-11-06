Savannah College apologises to GTEC, accepts blame for lapses that led to staff strike

Savannah College apologises to GTEC, accepts blame for lapses that led to staff strike

Savannah College apologises to GTEC, accepts blame for lapses that led to staff strike

Savannah College of Education has apologised to GTEC over an illegal staff strike, accepting responsibility for institutional lapses and pledging reforms to prevent a recurrence.

Savannah College of Education has apologised to GTEC over a staff sit-down strike declared on October 27 and suspended on November 1, 2026.

Management acknowledged its role in the institutional lapses that allowed the industrial action to escalate.

The College has pledged to improve communication, strengthen discipline and address staff concerns through proper procedures to prevent future strikes.

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The Management and staff of Savannah College of Education in Daboya have apologised to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) over an illegal sit-down strike declared by staff on October 27, 2026, and suspended on November 1.

In a letter dated November 5, 2026, the College accepted responsibility for its role in the institutional lapses that allowed the industrial action to escalate.

As reported by citinews, although the strike was initiated by the leadership of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) and the Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana (CENTSAG), Management said it regretted the disruption caused to GTEC, the Ministry of Education, students, parents and other stakeholders.

Management recognises that we share responsibility for the breakdown in institutional processes that allowed the situation to escalate, the letter stated.

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The apology was signed by the Acting Registrar, Muftau-Kola Fasasi, on behalf of the Principal.

The College thanked GTEC for its intervention during the strike, particularly its efforts to facilitate dialogue and help address the outstanding concerns.

Management also pledged to strengthen institutional discipline and ensure that staff welfare issues are handled through the appropriate statutory and administrative procedures.

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It further committed to working with GTEC and other relevant authorities to ensure that the migration process and related matters are completed transparently and without unnecessary delays.

The College also promised to improve its internal communication and consultation mechanisms to prevent similar industrial action from happening again.

Once again, accept our heartfelt apology for the disruption caused, the letter said.