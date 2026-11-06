5 health benefits of garlic for your daily diet

Garlic is far more than a kitchen staple for flavor. Rich in sulfur compounds like allicin, it offers key health benefits including heart support, cholesterol improvement, and immune boosting when added to a balanced diet.

Garlic is a common ingredient in many kitchens, used to add flavour and aroma to meals. However, beyond its use in cooking, garlic contains natural compounds that may offer several health benefits.

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It contains sulphur compounds, particularly allicin, which is produced when fresh garlic is chopped, crushed or chewed. These compounds have been studied for their potential effects on heart health, inflammation and blood sugar regulation.

Here are five health benefits of garlic.

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1. May support heart health

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Garlic may help support heart health by reducing blood pressure, particularly in people living with high blood pressure. Some studies have also found that garlic supplements may help improve cholesterol levels.

However, garlic should not replace prescribed medication or other recommended treatments for heart conditions.

2. Contains antioxidants

Garlic contains antioxidant compounds that help protect the body's cells against oxidative stress, which occurs when harmful molecules called free radicals accumulate in the body.

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Reducing oxidative stress may help protect cells from damage associated with ageing and certain chronic conditions.

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3. May support the immune system

Garlic contains compounds with antimicrobial properties that have been studied for their potential effects against certain microorganisms.

4. May help improve cholesterol levels

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Research suggests that garlic supplements may modestly reduce total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol, often referred to as bad cholesterol.

However, the effect can vary depending on the individual and the type of garlic preparation used.

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5. May support blood sugar control

Some studies suggest that garlic supplements may help lower blood glucose levels, particularly among people with diabetes.

However, more research is needed to determine how much benefit can be obtained from eating garlic as part of everyday meals. People with diabetes should not use garlic as a substitute for prescribed treatment.

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How can you include garlic in your diet?

Garlic can easily be added to soups, stews, sauces, vegetables, fish and meat dishes. Crushing or chopping fresh garlic and allowing it to sit briefly before cooking may help preserve some of its beneficial compounds.

Although garlic can be part of a healthy diet, consuming large quantities or taking concentrated supplements may cause stomach discomfort and increase the risk of bleeding, especially when combined with blood-thinning medication.

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