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Ronaldo rejects farewell match, unwilling to speak with Jorge Jesus after retirement

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:31 - 06 November 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has rejected the Portuguese Football Federation's offer of a farewell match following his international retirement. The 41-year-old icon has cut ties after a high-profile feud with head coach Jorge Jesus, bringing an end to a legendary 23-year career with 146 goals.
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Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly rejected the possibility of playing a farewell match for Portugal following his retirement from international football, amid his strained relationship with head coach Jorge Jesus.

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Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo set to retire from Portugal duty after historic international career

The 41-year-old announced his international retirement on Thursday, November 5, bringing an end to his 23-year career with the Portuguese national team.

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However, according to news outlet Observador, Ronaldo has no intention of returning to the national team for one final match, despite the Portuguese Football Federation's (FPF) desire to organise a special tribute to celebrate his achievements.

The report also disclosed that a telephone conversation between Ronaldo and Jesus, arranged through FPF president Pedro Proença, had been planned for Thursday but did not take place.

Reports indicate that Ronaldo currently has no desire to speak with the national team coach, further highlighting the breakdown in their relationship.

The federation, meanwhile, has maintained its intention to honour the former captain.

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READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo: Career, clubs, goals, trophies & records

Ronaldo's retirement also comes amid disagreement with Jesus over his role in the national team.

The tension became public during the September international break when the Al-Nassr forward left Portugal's training camp without permission following a disagreement with the coach.

The incident followed Portugal's Nations League match against Norway, in which Ronaldo was left on the bench despite warming up during the game.

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The forward later accused Jesus of breaking promises. Ronaldo later apologised to his teammates and Portuguese supporters for leaving camp unannounced, insisting that he remained available for national team selection after serving any suspension imposed on him.

The FPF subsequently handed him a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine for leaving the national team's camp without authorisation.

Jesus, however, maintained that Ronaldo would be welcome back whenever he decided to return.

Ronaldo later announced his retirement on social media, bringing an end to one of the most successful international careers in football.

READ ALSO: Andorra Goalkeeper Jesús Owono Speaks Out After Tragic Death of Tenerife Striker Jesús de Miguel

He finished with 234 appearances and 146 goals, holding the men's world records for both international appearances and goals.

During his time with Portugal, he captained the country to its first European Championship title in 2016 and two UEFA Nations League trophies in 2019 and 2025. He also became the first footballer to score at six different FIFA World Cup tournaments.

His final appearance for Portugal was on September 24, 2026, in a 1-0 Nations League victory over Wales.

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