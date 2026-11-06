Everything to know about Efya’s husband-to-be, Nigerian singer Tomi Thomas, ahead of their wedding this weekend

Nigerian singer and songwriter Tomi Thomas is attracting renewed attention as he prepares to formalise his relationship with Ghanaian music star Efya, following the couple’s traditional knocking ceremony earlier this year.

Nigerian singer Tomi Thomas, formerly a member of Loud On Sound (LOS), is gaining attention as he prepares to officially marry Ghanaian musician Efya following their traditional knocking ceremony on February 14, 2026.

Thomas has built a music career as a singer and songwriter, releasing his solo EP Patience in 2014 and collaborating with artistes including Buju Banton and Wale.

Efya sparked wedding speculation with a romantic Instagram post on November 5, 2026, following her reported bachelorette party. Reports also suggest she is expecting her first child, although the pregnancy has not been officially confirmed.

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The musician, who has built a career across Nigeria’s alternative and mainstream music scenes, is known for his work as a member of the music group Loud On Sound (LOS) and his subsequent solo releases.

With Efya sharing a romantic post on social media and reportedly preparing for her wedding this weekend, interest in her partner’s background and music career has grown.

Here is everything to know about Tomi Thomas.

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1. Who is Tomi Thomas?

Tomi Thomas is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and performer whose music draws from Afro-pop, R&B, hip-hop, soul, reggae and dancehall.

He is recognised for his distinctive sound and collaborations within Nigeria’s alternative music scene, as well as his efforts to develop an audience beyond the country.

Thomas first gained attention as part of the Nigerian music collective Loud On Sound, popularly known as LOS, before pursuing a solo career.

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2. His early life and background

Tomi Thomas was born in Lagos, Nigeria, on November 9, 1992. He reportedly spent parts of his childhood in Kano and Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States.

The singer is said to have Yoruba, Igbo and Brazilian ancestry, giving him a multicultural background.

His early years across different locations are believed to have contributed to his exposure to diverse musical influences.

3. Tomi Thomas’ education

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Information about Thomas’ early education remains limited in the public domain. Reports indicate that he attended school in Lagos and Kano before spending part of his formative years in Atlanta.

He later moved to Dubai for university, where he reportedly studied at Middlesex University while pursuing his interest in music.

4. How Tomi Thomas started his music career

Thomas began his professional music journey in 2010 as a member and lead vocalist of Loud On Sound (LOS), a Nigerian music group.

The collective gained attention with songs including *Bad Guy P* and *On Fire*. Its work also reportedly attracted collaborations with Nigerian rapper Sarkodie and American group Black Eyed Peas.

After establishing himself with the group, Thomas transitioned into a solo career while studying in Dubai.

5. His solo career and debut EP

In 2014, Thomas released his debut solo EP, *Patience*, which featured the single *Ready or Not*.

The project marked an important step in his transition from a group performer to an independent artiste, allowing him to explore his musical identity and creative direction.

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Since then, he has continued releasing music and collaborating with artistes across different genres.

6. Tomi Thomas’ international collaborations

Thomas has worked with artistes within and outside Nigeria’s music industry, including Jamaican reggae and dancehall star Buju Banton and American rapper Wale.

His collaborations and evolving sound have helped him build a profile within Africa’s contemporary music scene while pursuing a broader international audience.

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Music journalist Myers Hansen has described Thomas’ catalogue as one with the potential to remain relevant beyond fleeting musical trends, highlighting his approach to building a lasting body of work.

7. Tomi Thomas and Efya’s relationship

Thomas is in a relationship with award-winning Ghanaian singer Efya, born Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor.

The couple have largely kept their relationship away from public scrutiny, with limited details about how they met or when their romance began.

On February 14, 2026, the two families reportedly held a traditional knocking ceremony, marking an important step towards marriage.

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At the time, Efya’s management clarified that the gathering was not a completed wedding, explaining that the customary family processes had not been concluded.

8. Efya’s wedding plans and latest social media post

Efya has recently sparked excitement among fans after sharing a photograph of herself and Thomas on Instagram on November 5, 2026.

In the caption, the singer wrote: “Some things are written in the stars. Others find their way underneath your skin.”

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The post came a day after she reportedly held a bachelorette party on Wednesday, November 4, ahead of the couple’s anticipated wedding celebrations.

According to reports gathered, the pair are expected to hold their wedding this weekend, with fans and well-wishers looking forward to the occasion.