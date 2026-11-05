'Talent is not enough, you need to be very smart to survive in the music industry' — Bisa Kdei

Ghanaian highlife musician Bisa Kdei has urged emerging artistes to approach their careers with a stronger business mindset, warning that talent alone cannot guarantee longevity in the music industry.

Bisa Kdei has advised upcoming artistes that talent alone cannot guarantee success, urging them to prioritise good management, honest advisers and business-minded decisions.

He encouraged musicians to develop additional income streams and practise financial discipline, warning that fame and music earnings may not last forever.

Drawing from his personal struggles, the musician cautioned artistes against extravagant spending to impress others, stressing the importance of focusing on personal goals and financial security.

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Speaking on Atinka FM on November 3, 2026, the musician stressed the importance of building a dependable support system, managing finances wisely and making decisions that secure long-term stability.

He explained that aspiring musicians need trusted individuals who can provide honest feedback, identify their shortcomings and guide them towards professional growth.

He said;

Talent is not enough. You need to be smart and surround yourself with the right people. You need business-minded individuals who can correct you when you go wrong,

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Bisa Kdei added that artistes do not necessarily need large management teams to succeed, arguing that a few dependable people who genuinely believe in their vision can be more valuable than a crowd of advisers who are unwilling to speak honestly.

He noted;

You don't need a large team; one or two solid people who believe in you and are honest with you are better than a crowd of people who cannot tell you the truth

The musician also encouraged emerging artistes to establish additional income streams while their careers are flourishing, cautioning against depending entirely on musical success and public recognition.

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According to him, fame is temporary, and musicians must prepare financially for periods when their popularity and earnings may decline.

He stated;

Beyond the fame, what will you eat when the fame is gone? You need to be business-minded. That is why I always say you should have a side hustle. When you spend money, you must plan

He further warned against extravagant spending driven by the desire to impress others, urging artistes to make financial decisions based on their personal priorities rather than public expectations.

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Drawing from his own struggles before becoming successful, Bisa Kdei said his experiences had taught him to focus on his ambitions instead of seeking validation from others.

He added;