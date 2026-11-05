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Another Ghanaian found dead at Bronx dumpsite two weeks after disappearing

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 06:24 - 05 November 2026
Ghanaian Community in New York Mourns After Missing 24-Year-Old Organist Found Dead in Bronx
The Ghanaian community in New York has been plunged into grief following reports that the body of 24-year-old Joseph Owusu, who had been missing for about two weeks, was discovered at a dumpsite in the Bronx.
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  • The Ghanaian community in New York is mourning 24-year-old Joseph Owusu, whose body was reportedly discovered at a Bronx dumpsite about two weeks after he went missing.

  • Owusu, an organist at the Ghana United Methodist Church in the Bronx, was remembered by congregants for his dedication to music and warm personality. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

  • His death comes days after 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong was fatally shot in the Bronx, deepening grief among Ghanaians in the United States.

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Owusu, an organist and member of the Ghana United Methodist Church in the Bronx, was reportedly found among discarded waste by a scrap collector. News of the discovery emerged on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, ending weeks of uncertainty surrounding his disappearance.

His death has left members of his church mourning a young man they described as devoted to his musical service and known for his warm personality.

The circumstances surrounding Owusu's disappearance and the discovery of his body remain unclear, with further details yet to emerge from the initial reports.

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The tragedy comes amid heightened sorrow among Ghanaians in the United States following the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong in the same borough just days earlier.

Frimpong was reportedly shot on October 29, 2026, while travelling to school in the Bronx. Reports indicate that he was chased before being shot near Crotona Park. He was subsequently taken to hospital, where he died.

Police were said to be searching for three teenage suspects in connection with the shooting, although no arrests had been announced in the initial reports.

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Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also indicated that the government intends to work with US authorities to ensure justice for the teenager.

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The deaths of the two young Ghanaians within days of each other have deepened the grief within the diaspora community in New York. While Frimpong was a teenager whose life was cut short on his way to school, Owusu was remembered as a young church musician whose contributions brought joy to his congregation.

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