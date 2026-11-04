AMA gives traders 48 hours to vacate bus stops as transport unions suspend strike

AMA gives traders 48 hours to vacate bus stops as transport unions suspend strike

AMA gives traders 48 hours to vacate bus stops as transport unions suspend strike

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has given traders occupying unauthorised bus stops across the metropolis 48 hours to vacate the locations ahead of an enforcement exercise, following concerns by transport operators over roadside trading.

AMA gives traders 48 hours to vacate unauthorised bus stops in Accra.

GPRTU and GRTCC suspend planned strike after government talks.

Unions give government 30 days to address roadside trading concerns.

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In a press release dated Wednesday, November 4, 2026, the Assembly said the directive was intended to restore order, ease congestion and improve road safety by ensuring that designated bus stops remain accessible to commercial vehicles and pedestrians.

“The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) wishes to inform all traders occupying unauthorised bus stops across the metropolis to immediately cease trading and vacate the affected locations within 48 hours ahead of an enforcement exercise to restore order and ensure the proper use of public spaces,” the statement said.

The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey

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The AMA said the occupation of bus stops by hawkers obstructs the movement of vehicles and pedestrians, contributes to traffic congestion and forces commuters to board and alight at unsafe locations, increasing the risk of road accidents.

It said the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, had already initiated enforcement measures involving the removal of traders from unauthorised spaces at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Achimota and parts of the Central Business District.

The Assembly warned traders against returning to cleared locations, saying reoccupation could lead to further enforcement action, including prosecution under its by-laws.

The directive comes as the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) suspend a planned sit-down strike over trading activities along road corridors.

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The two transport groups had announced the proposed industrial action on November 2, accusing authorities of failing to clear roadsides of trading activities.

Following a meeting with the Ministers of the Interior, Transport, and Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs on Tuesday, November 3, the unions said they had received assurances that their concerns would be addressed.

“The Ministers assured us of their firm commitments to address our concerns, including the trading activities on road corridors, adequate signage, sustained public education and continued engagement with transport operators,” the unions said in a joint statement issued on Wednesday.

Also Read: Transport Ministry to meet GPRTU amid vehicle shortages and price exploitation

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A committee has been formed to identify areas affected by roadside trading and recommend measures to address the problem.

Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana.

Although the unions have called off the planned strike, they have given the government 30 days to resolve their concerns, warning that failure to meet the deadline could trigger industrial action.

“It is our expectation that all our concerns raised during the meeting will be addressed within 30 days, failure of which we would have no option than to embark on the sit-down strike,” the statement said.

The AMA said it remained committed to maintaining public order, promoting road safety and ensuring the proper use of public spaces across Accra.