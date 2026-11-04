Lil Win survives terrifying flight scare from Kumasi to Accra due to heavy rain (VIDEO)

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has recounted a terrifying experience aboard a flight from Kumasi to Accra, describing how the aircraft’s sudden movements left passengers fearing for their safety.

Kumawood actor Lil Win has recounted a frightening flight experience from Kumasi to Accra, during which the aircraft reportedly made sudden and sharp upward and downward movements.

He said heavy rain began shortly before take-off, and passengers, including the Ashanti Regional Minister, became frightened by the aircraft’s movements.

Lil Win said he tried to calm those on board until the aircraft climbed to a higher altitude and the situation stabilised. A request for an investigation into the incident was also reportedly made.

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The actor said the incident happened shortly after he had recovered from an illness he developed following the filming of his movie, ;A Journey to Africa'. Despite still recovering, he travelled to Accra for a meeting concerning plans to premiere the film at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Speaking on Lawson TV, Lil Win explained that heavy rainfall began shortly before the aircraft was scheduled to depart. Although the weather conditions appeared concerning, the pilot proceeded with the take-off.

He said the aircraft subsequently began making sharp upward and downward movements, triggering panic among those on board.

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He recounted;

We were all shouting, but I kept calming them down and telling them everything would be okay

According to Lil Win, the situation eventually settled after the aircraft climbed to a higher altitude, allowing passengers to regain their composure.

The actor’s account has drawn attention to the reported incident, although the precise cause of the aircraft’s movements has not been officially established.

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The flight reportedly experienced a delay of about 30 to 40 minutes before take-off. Kokofu, whose identity and role in the incident are not clarified in the information provided, is said to have written to aviation authorities requesting a full investigation. He also praised the pilot for safely landing the aircraft in Accra.