Michael Blackson urges Nigerians to not depend on their president only

Michael Blackson urges Nigerians to not depend on their president only

Michael Blackson begins anti-bullying school tour following death of Javits Frimpong in US

Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson has launched a school outreach initiative to address bullying among students following the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong in New York.

Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson has launched a school outreach initiative to address bullying following the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong in New York.

Blackson recounted his own teenage experience with bullying, revealing that he was attacked while boarding a bus home and faced hostility because he was the only African student at his school.

The comedian began his campaign at John Bartram High School in Philadelphia, his alma mater, and has invited fans to recommend other schools for future visits.

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The comedian has begun visiting high schools to share his experiences with students and encourage young people, particularly those from immigrant backgrounds, to speak out against bullying.

Javits died after being attacked while heading to school in the Bronx on Thursday, October 29, 2026. His death sparked widespread concern and renewed conversations about student safety and bullying.

Two days after the incident, Blackson took to Instagram to recount his own experience with bullying during his teenage years, revealing that he had faced similar hostility while attending Broadway Junior High School in North Newark, New Jersey.

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According to the comedian, he was attacked by a boy who did not attend his school while boarding a bus home. He attributed the hostility he experienced to being the only African student at his school.

The experience, he said, motivated him to reach out to students and help them understand how to respond to bullying.

Blackson has now followed through on his promise, beginning his school visits at John Bartram High School in Philadelphia, where he studied.

Announcing the visit in an Instagram post, the comedian expressed gratitude to the school's principal, Brian Johnson, for supporting the initiative and helping him launch the programme.

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He also invited his followers to recommend other high schools he should visit as the outreach continues.