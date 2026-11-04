‘Evolve or Dissolve’ - Okyeame Kwame urges artists to adapt to AI and digital music trends

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has weighed in on the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) on music production, saying technological advancements have made creating songs easier but have not fundamentally changed the creative process.

Okyeame Kwame says artificial intelligence has made music production easier but insists that the creative process itself has not changed.

The rapper noted that musicians can use AI prompts to generate lyrics and develop ideas, but questioned whether music created almost entirely through prompts should be considered genuine creativity.

He urged emerging artistes to embrace technological and industry changes, warning that “if you don't evolve, you dissolve” and encouraging them to adapt to changing audience preferences.

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Speaking on Pulse One on One, the musician acknowledged that modern technology has transformed how artistes produce, market and distribute their music. However, he maintained that creativity itself remains unchanged.

He said;

I cannot say that creativity has changed. I think creativity never changed. It's the same process

Okyeame Kwame explained that musicians can now use AI tools to generate lyrics and develop musical ideas through prompts, although the quality of the results depends on how effectively the technology is used.

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He said;

You can give prompts to AI and it will give you lyrics, then you can build from that now. But if you do not know how to give the right prompts, you will not get the right outcomes

He also questioned whether music generated almost entirely through prompts should be considered creativity, suggesting that the increasing capabilities of AI have introduced new questions about the role of human input in music-making.

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Reflecting on how the industry has evolved, the rapper recalled the recording methods used during his early years in music. He said artistes previously worked with reel-to-reel tapes, while editing involved physically cutting recordings and joining them with sellotape.

He contrasted that process with today's digital production environment, where musicians can create and promote their work on social media platforms such as TikTok, sometimes before a song is officially released.

According to him, the changes extend beyond production to marketing and distribution, making it easier for musicians to reach listeners without going through the lengthy processes that characterised the industry in earlier years.

The rapper also urged younger artistes to remain adaptable as the industry continues to evolve, warning that those who refuse to adjust risk losing relevance.

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He said;

The only thing constant in life is change. So whatever it is that has come now will change too. So what do you learn? You find a way to adapt, because if you don't evolve, you dissolve