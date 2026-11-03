How Sarkodie’s ‘Messiah’ saved Kweku Flick’s music career after his father’s death

Kweku Flick credits Sarkodie’s Messiah collaboration for reviving his music career following the death of his father in August 2024.

Kweku Flick credits Sarkodie’s Messiah collaboration for reviving his music career following the death of his father in August 2024.

Ghanaian rapper Kweku Flick has revealed how Sarkodie’s song 'Messiah' became a turning point in his music career after the death of his father left him contemplating abandoning music.

Kweku Flick says Sarkodie's Messiah revived his music career after his father's death in August 2024 left him contemplating abandoning music.

The rapper revealed that he prayed for a sign to continue pursuing music before Sarkodie sent him Messiah in November 2024, an experience he interpreted as divine confirmation.

Kweku Flick credited Sarkodie for providing a career-changing platform, explaining that he might otherwise have focused on his mineral water business.

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Speaking in an interview on 3Music, the rapper expressed appreciation to Sarkodie for the opportunity to feature on the song, describing the experience as life-changing.

Kweku Flick said the platform Sarkodie provided through the collaboration had significantly impacted his career, although he was unsure whether the veteran rapper fully understood the extent of his influence.

He said;

I give a big shout-out to Sarkodie. The platform he gave me did a lot, and I am not even sure he knows what he has done for me

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The rapper disclosed that his father died in August 2024, a loss that plunged him into a difficult period and forced him to reconsider his future in music.

According to Kweku Flick, he turned to prayer during that period, asking God to give him a clear indication of whether music was still the path he should pursue.

He said the answer appeared to come in November 2024, when Sarkodie sent him a song titled *Messiah*, which he interpreted as the sign he had been seeking.

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He recounted;

I lost my dad in August 2024. After everything that happened, I went on my knees and prayed to God that if He really wanted me to do music, He should show me a sign. Then, in November, I received a message with a song titled Messiah from Sarkodie

Kweku Flick explained that the collaboration ultimately renewed his commitment to music, adding that he might otherwise have concentrated on his mineral water business instead of continuing his musical career.

He said;

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I feel like that particular song has changed a lot because if it hadn't been that song, I wouldn't be here today. I would have been focusing on my mineral water

The rapper also shared details about how he developed his contribution to *Messiah*, revealing that inspiration struck while he was listening to Sarkodie's verses in a car.

He explained that the song already contained Sarkodie's first and second verses but lacked a chorus, creating an opportunity for him to develop a hook that would complement the rapper's delivery.

Kweku Flick said he immediately connected with the song and began working on lyrics that would fit its existing structure.

He added;

Immediately I listened to the song, I told myself that this is my type. I was driving in a car and I was playing it. At that moment, I got the idea and the lyrics. The song had his verse; the first and second verse but no chorus, so I had to do something that will suit the verse

His account highlights how the collaboration with Sarkodie came at a particularly difficult moment in his life, ultimately giving him renewed motivation to continue pursuing music.