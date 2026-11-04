Full list: Ghana shortlisted for 2026 CAF Men's National Team of the Year award

Ghana's Black Stars have been nominated for the Men's National Team of the Year at the 2026 CAF Awards following an impressive World Cup run that saw them reach the Round of 32.

Ghana's Black Stars have been shortlisted for the Men's National Team of the Year award at the 2026 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards.

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The senior national team is among 10 countries nominated for the continental honour following an eventful year in African football, which included the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

CAF announced the nominees on Wednesday, November 4, with Ghana joining Algeria, Cabo Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, DR Congo, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia on the shortlist.

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The nomination recognises the Black Stars' performances during the period under review, including their return to the World Cup knockout stage.

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Black Stars remains the only team to break England and Thomas Tuchel's winning streak

Ghana opened their Group L campaign with a 1-0 victory over Panama before holding England to a goalless draw. Despite a 2-1 defeat to Croatia in their final group match, the Black Stars progressed to the Round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams.

Their campaign ended with a 1-0 loss to Colombia in the knockout stage, but reaching that round marked an improvement on Ghana's group-stage exits at the 2014 and 2022 tournaments.

Morocco male national team

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The shortlist features all 10 African countries that competed at the 2026 World Cup. Nine progressed beyond the group stage, highlighting the continent's strong showing at the tournament.

Morocco recorded the deepest run, reaching the quarter-finals for the second consecutive edition, while Egypt advanced to the Round of 16. Cabo Verde also earned recognition after making its first appearance at the global tournament.

The nomination gives Ghana an opportunity to claim the Men's National Team of the Year award, which recognises the achievements of national sides in African football.

DR Congo booked their place at the tournament after edging Jamaica 1-0 in an intercontinental playoff

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Full list of nominees for Men's National Team of the Year