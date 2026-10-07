Lionel Messi’s 10 greatest records with Argentina as a legendary career come to an end

Lionel Messi’s Argentina career is coming to an end. Here are 10 extraordinary records the captain leaves behind after more than two decades with the national team.

Lionel Messi’s remarkable journey with the Argentina national team is coming to an end, bringing down the curtain on one of the most extraordinary international careers in football history.

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The Argentina captain has spent more than two decades representing his country, winning major international honors while rewriting the record books along the way.

From goals and assists to World Cup appearances and victories, Messi has established a collection of records that underline his extraordinary influence on the Albiceleste.

As the Rosario-born superstar closes the chapter on his Argentina career, here is a look at 10 of his most remarkable international records.

1. Argentina’s all-time top scorer

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For years, Gabriel Batistuta's 56-goal record stood as the benchmark for Argentina's greatest goalscorers.

Messi eventually surpassed that mark and went on to establish a significant lead at the top of the chart.

He leaves the national team with 125 goals in 207 official appearances, making him Argentina's all-time leading scorer.

2. Argentina’s all-time top scorer in World Cup qualifiers

Messi has also dominated the scoring charts in South American World Cup qualifying.

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Hernán Crespo previously held Argentina's record with 19 qualifying goals, but Messi more than doubled that figure.

The Argentina captain finished with 36 goals in 72 World Cup qualifying appearances, further cementing his status as one of the country's most productive players.

3. Argentina’s all-time leading assist provider

Messi's contribution to Argentina has never been limited to scoring goals.

His vision, passing, and ability to create chances have made him one of the team's most influential playmakers.

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With 68 assists, Messi became Argentina's all-time leading assist provider, moving beyond Diego Maradona's previous record.

4. Most World Cup appearances by an Argentine player

Messi's remarkable longevity has seen him represent Argentina at an unprecedented number of World Cups.

He featured at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, 2010 in South Africa, 2014 in Brazil, 2018 in Russia, 2022 in Qatar, and 2026, becoming the only Argentine player to appear at six World Cups.

That extraordinary run spans two decades of international football.

5. Most World Cup matches played

Messi's consistency at the World Cup has also resulted in another major record.

Across six tournaments, he played 34 World Cup matches, moving beyond Germany legend Lothar Matthäus, who previously held the record with 25 appearances.

The record reflects Messi's remarkable longevity at football's biggest international tournament.

6. Most minutes played in World Cup history

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Messi's influence at the World Cup can also be measured by the amount of time he has spent on the pitch.

By the end of the 2026 tournament, the Argentina captain had accumulated 3,055 minutes at the World Cup.

That figure places him at the top of the competition's all-time list for minutes played.

7. Most World Cup appearances as captain

Messi's leadership has been another defining part of his Argentina career.

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The forward holds the record for the most World Cup appearances as captain, having worn the armband in 27 matches.

He sits ahead of other notable World Cup captains, including Mexico's Rafael Márquez and Argentina legend Diego Maradona.

8. Most World Cup wins

Messi has also enjoyed an extraordinary number of victories on football's biggest stage.

Across his six World Cup appearances, he recorded 23 wins, giving him the highest number of World Cup victories by a player.

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The achievement reflects both his longevity and Argentina's sustained success during his international career.

9. Second-highest goalscorer in World Cup history

Messi is also among the most prolific goalscorers in World Cup history.

His goals across six tournaments have placed him second on the all-time World Cup scoring chart, further adding to his extraordinary international legacy.

His ability to combine goalscoring with playmaking has made his World Cup numbers particularly remarkable.

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10. Argentina’s most-capped player

Messi ends his Argentina career as the country's most-capped player.

He made 207 official appearances for the national team, putting considerable distance between himself and the players immediately behind him.

Javier Mascherano finished with 147 appearances, while Ángel Di María and Javier Zanetti each made 145. Nicolás Otamendi follows with 139.

Messi's record number of appearances is another reflection of his extraordinary longevity and consistency at the international level.

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Messi’s enduring Argentina legacy

Messi's Argentina career has been defined by much more than numbers.

Across more than 20 years, he became the country's leading scorer, leading assist provider, and most capped player while setting a series of records at the World Cup.

His journey also included the major international trophies that had eluded Argentina for generations, culminating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar.

Now, as his time with the national team draws to a close, Argentina faces the reality of international football without the player who has been at the center of its story for more than two decades.