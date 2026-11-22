The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

ECG announces 3-day power outages in parts of Ashanti Region for upgrade on major transmission line

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a three-day power outage in parts of the Ashanti Region from Sunday, November 22, to Tuesday, November 24, 2026, to allow for the upgrading of a major transmission line.

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https://t.co/XqyEk6ohoc — Electricity Company of Ghana Ltd (@ECGghOfficial) November 21, 2026

The scheduled interruption will take place from 7:30am to 5:00pm each day and is expected to affect several communities and businesses in the region.

According to ECG, the outage will enable the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) to continue work on the upgrade of the Anwomaso-to-Ridge Bulk Supply Point transmission line.

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The project involves replacing the existing 364MVA single-circuit transmission line with a modern double-circuit line rated at 2 × 488MVA, giving it a combined capacity of 976MVA.

The upgrade is expected to increase the amount of electricity the transmission line can carry, as part of efforts to improve power supply in the Ashanti Region.

In a statement shared on the utility's X platform, ECG released a number of areas expected to experience the interruption during the three-day period.

The company has apologised to customers for the inconvenience, saying:

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“The inconvenience caused to affected customers is deeply regretted,” the statement read.

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