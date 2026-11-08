How to acquire an ECG meter in Ghana: Everything you need to know

How to acquire an ECG meter in Ghana: Everything you need to know

ECG to disconnect customers with unpaid bills and clamp down on illegal connections from Nov 9-27

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is initiating a nationwide revenue mobilisation drive from November 9 to 27, targeting unpaid bills across residential, commercial, and government sectors while cracking down on illegal connections.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will begin disconnecting customers with unpaid electricity bills from Monday, November 9, as part of a nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise scheduled to end on November 27, 2026.

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“The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public that the Company will embark on a Mass Revenue Mobilization exercise, from Monday, 9th November to Friday, 27th November, 2026,” ECG said in a notice.

Mass Revenue Mobilization https://t.co/97HyPCKI6q — Electricity Company of Ghana Ltd (@ECGghOfficial) November 7, 2026

The exercise will target customers across residential, commercial and industrial categories, as well as Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with outstanding bills.

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“This exercise will be monitored by special teams who will apprehend and prosecute customers who have connected electricity illegally, or attempt to interfere with the exercise, or undertake illegal self-reconnection after disconnection,” it said.

ECG said the exercise would be monitored by special teams tasked with identifying customers who have illegally connected electricity or attempt to obstruct the operation.

The teams will also apprehend and prosecute customers who illegally reconnect their electricity supply after being disconnected.

ECG warned customers with outstanding bills to settle their debts to avoid being disconnected and having to pay reconnection fees.

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"Customers with arrears are advised to pay their bills now to avoid disconnection, and payment of reconnection fees," the utility said.

It further advised customers who cannot access their bills to visit the nearest ECG office for assistance.

The company encouraged the public to use its approved payment channels, including the ECG Mobile App, to settle their bills.