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5 important details about your partner you should always know

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 14:13 - 08 November 2026
5 important details about your partner you should always know
Beyond birthdays and favourite foods, here are five important details about your partner's health and personal life you should always know.
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  • Partners should know each other's age, date of birth, blood group and genotype.

  • Knowing about allergies, medications and existing medical conditions can be important during health emergencies.

  • Couples should also know who to contact if their partner experiences an emergency.

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How well do you really know your partner? Beyond their favourite food, birthday wishes and personal interests, there are certain details about their health and personal life that you should always have at your fingertips.

Knowing these details can help you support your partner, make informed decisions during emergencies and ensure they receive appropriate care when necessary.

Here are five important things you should know about your partner.

READ ALSO: 5 items you should keep out of your washing machine

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1. Their age and date of birth

You should know your partner's age and date of birth. While remembering their birthday is a simple way to show care, knowing their age can also be useful when filling out medical forms or providing information during an emergency.

READ ALSO: 5 nutrients men over 40 should pay more attention to

2. Their blood group and genotype

Do you know your partner's blood group and genotype?

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These details are particularly important when discussing family planning and understanding certain inherited health conditions.

For instance, knowing both partners' haemoglobin genotypes can help them understand the risk of having a child with sickle cell disease.

Blood group information can also be useful in medical situations, although hospitals must confirm blood compatibility before transfusion.

READ ALSO: Why do you crave food at night even when you're not hungry?

3. Their allergies

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You should know whether your partner is allergic to particular foods, medications, insect stings or other substances.

Some allergic reactions can be severe and require urgent medical attention.

Knowing their allergies can help you avoid exposing them to substances that could trigger a reaction and provide useful information to healthcare professionals.

READ ALSO: 8 foods to limit after age 30 to protect your health

4. Who to contact in an emergency

Do you know who to call if something happens to your partner and they cannot communicate?

You should have the contact details of someone they trust, such as a close relative, sibling or friend.

It is also important to know where to find their emergency contacts and whether they have any specific instructions for medical emergencies.

READ ALSO: 4 bathroom habits you should stop for better digestive health

5. Their medications and medical conditions

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If your partner takes medication regularly, you should know the names of the medicines, what they are prescribed for and how they are taken.

You should also be aware of any important medical conditions they have disclosed to you.

This information can help healthcare professionals provide appropriate treatment, particularly when your partner is unable to explain their medical history.

READ ALSO: 5 ways smoking can damage your fertility as a man

Conclusion

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Knowing these details is not about invading your partner's privacy. It is about building trust, showing concern and being prepared to support each other when it matters most.

You do not need to memorise every medical detail, but you should know where to find the information and how to access help in an emergency.

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