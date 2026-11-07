5 nutrients men over 40 should pay more attention to[iStock]

5 nutrients men over 40 should pay more attention to[iStock]

5 nutrients men over 40 should pay more attention to

Men over 40 need certain nutrients to support their heart, bones, muscles and overall health. Here are five important nutrients and foods that provide them.

Men over 40 should pay attention to magnesium, fibre, potassium, omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D to support their overall health.

These nutrients help maintain healthy bones, muscles, digestion, blood pressure, heart function and brain health.

Foods such as beans, kontomire, groundnuts, fruits, whole grains and oily fish can help men get these nutrients through a balanced diet.

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As men grow older, maintaining good health requires more than regular exercise and medical check-ups. Paying attention to what they eat also becomes increasingly important.

After 40, changes in muscle strength, bone health and cardiovascular health make a balanced diet particularly valuable. Certain nutrients support these functions and can help men maintain strength and overall wellbeing as they age.

According to a report by EatingWell, dietitians have identified five nutrients men over 40 should pay closer attention to: magnesium, fibre, potassium, omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D.

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Here is why they matter and some foods that can help provide them.

1. Magnesium

Magnesium supports several important functions in the body, including muscle and nerve function, energy production, blood glucose regulation and blood pressure control. It also contributes to bone health.

Men over 40 need to pay attention to their magnesium intake because getting enough of the mineral becomes increasingly important as the body ages.

Good food sources include groundnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, whole grains and dark leafy vegetables such as kontomire.

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READ ALSO: 5 health benefits of garlic for your daily diet

2. Fibre

Fibre is important for digestive health because it helps prevent constipation and supports regular bowel movements. It is also associated with better heart health and a lower risk of certain chronic conditions.

Eating enough fibre can help men maintain healthy cholesterol levels and support blood sugar control.

Foods such as beans, lentils, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and nuts are good sources. Men can increase their intake by including more of these foods in their daily meals.

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READ ALSO: 8 foods to limit after age 30 to protect your health

3. Potassium

Potassium helps regulate fluid balance, supports muscle contraction and enables nerves to function properly. It also plays an important role in maintaining healthy blood pressure.

Getting enough potassium is particularly important because it works alongside sodium to regulate blood pressure.

Men can obtain potassium from foods such as bananas, oranges, avocados, beans, tomatoes, potatoes and leafy vegetables.

However, people with kidney disease or those taking certain medications should seek medical advice before using potassium supplements or potassium-based salt substitutes.

4. Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are healthy fats that support heart and brain health. They also play a role in regulating inflammation.

Some types of omega-3, particularly EPA and DHA, are found in oily fish such as sardines, mackerel, salmon and herring. Plant sources include walnuts, chia seeds and flaxseeds.

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Including oily fish in meals regularly can help men increase their intake of these important fats.

READ ALSO: 4 bathroom habits you should stop for better digestive health

5. Vitamin D

Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium, making it essential for maintaining strong bones. It also supports muscle function.

Low vitamin D levels can contribute to muscle weakness and affect bone health.

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Food sources include oily fish, egg yolks and foods fortified with vitamin D. The body also produces vitamin D when the skin is exposed to sunlight, although the amount produced varies.

Men who are concerned about their vitamin D levels can speak with a healthcare professional about whether testing or supplementation is necessary.

READ ALSO: 5 ways smoking can damage your fertility as a man

Conclusion

Paying attention to these five nutrients can help men over 40 support their health as they age. However, they do not need to rely on supplements as their first option.

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