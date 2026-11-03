4 bathroom habits you should stop for better digestive health
Ignoring the urge to use the toilet, spending too long scrolling on your phone and straining during bowel movements can negatively affect bowel health.
These habits may contribute to constipation, haemorrhoids and anal fissures, while adopting a better toilet posture may make bowel movements easier.
Eating fibre-rich foods, drinking enough water and staying physically active can support regular bowel movements and improve digestive health.
Your bathroom routine may seem like an ordinary part of daily life, but some habits can affect your digestive health more than you realise.
From spending too much time on the toilet to ignoring the urge to have a bowel movement, certain behaviours can contribute to constipation and haemorrhoids.
According to gastroenterologist Dr Susan Kais cited by EatingWell, there are four common bathroom habits people should avoid to support better bowel health.
1. Ignoring the urge to use the toilet
Regularly ignoring the urge to have a bowel movement can contribute to constipation.
When stool stays in the colon for too long, more water is absorbed from it, making it harder and more difficult to pass.
The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) also identifies ignoring the urge to have a bowel movement as a possible cause of constipation.
When you feel the need to go, try not to delay unnecessarily.
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2. Scrolling on your phone while on the toilet
Taking your phone into the bathroom may seem harmless, but scrolling through social media can make you spend more time on the toilet than necessary.
Prolonged sitting can increase pressure on the veins around the anus and rectum, potentially contributing to haemorrhoids.
A 2025 study published in PLOS One examined smartphone use on the toilet and its association with haemorrhoids, adding to concerns about this habit.
It is better to leave your phone outside and keep bathroom visits focused on using the toilet.
3. Straining too hard during bowel movements
Repeatedly pushing or straining to pass stool can put pressure on the rectal and anal areas. This may contribute to haemorrhoids and anal fissures, which are small tears in the lining of the anus.
Frequent straining may also indicate constipation, particularly when stools are hard or difficult to pass.
Instead of forcing a bowel movement, consider whether you are getting enough fibre, drinking sufficient water and engaging in regular physical activity. Seek medical advice if the problem persists.
4. Sitting in an uncomfortable position
Your posture on the toilet may affect how easily you pass stool.
Sitting with your knees slightly higher than your hips can help create a more natural, squat-like position, which may make bowel movements easier for some people.
You can achieve this by placing your feet on a small footstool while sitting on the toilet. Leaning slightly forward may also help relax the muscles involved in bowel movements.
Other habits that support digestive health
In addition to changing your bathroom routine, eating fibre-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, beans and whole grains can help support regular bowel movements.
Drinking enough water and engaging in regular physical activity may also help prevent constipation.
If you experience persistent changes in your bowel habits, rectal bleeding or ongoing discomfort, consult a healthcare professional rather than assuming it is simply constipation.
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