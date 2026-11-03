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7 health benefits of olive oil

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 07:41 - 03 November 2026
Olive oil
Olive oil
Packed with monounsaturated fats, polyphenols, and essential antioxidants, extra virgin olive oil offers wide-ranging health benefits.
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  • Olive oil, particularly extra virgin olive oil, contains healthy monounsaturated fats, vitamin E and antioxidants that support overall health.

  • Its potential benefits include supporting heart health, reducing inflammation, protecting cells from oxidative damage and supporting brain health.

  • Olive oil can also support digestion and blood sugar control when included in a balanced diet, but it should be consumed in moderation.

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Olive oil is more than just a cooking ingredient. It is rich in healthy fats and antioxidants that may support heart health, help reduce inflammation and contribute to overall well-being.

Extra virgin olive oil, which undergoes less processing than refined varieties, contains beneficial plant compounds that make it a popular choice in healthy diets.

Here are seven potential health benefits of olive oil.

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1. Supports heart health

Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, which can help improve cholesterol levels when used instead of saturated fats. Regular consumption as part of a Mediterranean-style diet has also been associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

2. May help reduce inflammation

Extra virgin olive oil contains natural compounds called polyphenols. One of them, oleocanthal, has anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce inflammation in the body.

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3. Provides antioxidants

Olive oil contains antioxidants, including vitamin E and polyphenols, which help protect cells against oxidative damage caused by unstable molecules known as free radicals.

4. May support brain health

The healthy fats and antioxidant compounds in olive oil may help protect brain cells. Research on Mediterranean-style diets has also linked them to better cognitive health.

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5. May help with blood sugar control

Replacing foods high in saturated fats with olive oil may support better blood sugar regulation. It can also be included in balanced meals that contain vegetables, whole grains and other nutritious foods.

6. May help with blood sugar control

Olive oil may help ease bowel movements by lubricating the digestive tract. However, it should not be relied on as a treatment for persistent constipation or other digestive problems.

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7. May contribute to healthy ageing

The monounsaturated fats and antioxidants in olive oil may help protect cells from oxidative stress, a process associated with ageing and several chronic conditions.

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How much olive oil should you consume?

Olive oil can be included in a balanced diet as a replacement for less healthy fats. You can use it in salad dressings, drizzle it over vegetables or add it to meals when cooking.

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However, olive oil is still high in calories, so moderation is important. Its benefits are best enjoyed alongside a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle rather than treating it as a cure for illnesses.

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