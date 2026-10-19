5 foods that may slow ageing and keep you looking younger

Discover 5 nutrient-rich foods that support healthy skin, boost collagen, and help protect against premature ageing.

Foods such as oranges, tomatoes, avocados, nuts and oily fish provide nutrients that support healthy skin and may help protect against premature ageing.

No single food can stop ageing or eliminate wrinkles, but a balanced diet can support skin health and overall wellbeing.

Sun protection, avoiding smoking, getting enough sleep and maintaining healthy habits can help reduce signs of premature skin ageing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ageing is a natural part of life, but certain lifestyle habits can influence how your skin changes over time. Although no food can stop ageing or eliminate wrinkles, eating a balanced diet rich in vitamins, healthy fats and antioxidants may help maintain healthy skin and reduce some signs of premature ageing.

As people grow older, their skin naturally becomes thinner and may lose some of its firmness and elasticity. Sun exposure, smoking and other environmental factors can accelerate these changes, contributing to wrinkles, uneven skin tone and other visible signs of ageing.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, eating a balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits and vegetables may help protect against premature skin ageing.

READ ALSO: 7 lifestyle changes that can improve your cholesterol and liver health

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are five foods that can help support healthier-looking skin as you age.

1. Oranges and other vitamin C-rich fruits

Oranges are a great source of Vitamin C

Oranges, guavas, pawpaw and other vitamin C-rich fruits provide nutrients that help maintain healthy skin.

Vitamin C is essential for collagen production. Collagen is a protein that helps give the skin structure and support. As people age, collagen production and the skin's ability to retain firmness gradually decline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Getting enough vitamin C through your diet supports normal collagen formation and helps protect cells against oxidative damage.

You can enjoy oranges as a snack, add pawpaw to your breakfast or include guava in your regular fruit intake.

2. Tomatoes

Fresh tomatoes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tomatoes contain lycopene, an antioxidant that gives them their red colour.

Antioxidants help protect cells from oxidative damage, which is one of the processes associated with ageing. Some research suggests that lycopene may also help protect the skin against damage caused by ultraviolet radiation.

Tomatoes can be eaten fresh in salads or cooked in soups, stews and sauces. Cooking them with a little oil may improve the body's absorption of lycopene.

However, eating tomatoes does not replace sunscreen or other measures to protect your skin from the sun.

3. Avocados

Avocados [MarthaStewart]

Avocados contain monounsaturated fats, vitamin E and other nutrients that contribute to healthy skin.

Healthy fats help support the skin's protective barrier, which helps reduce moisture loss. Vitamin E acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells from oxidative damage.

Including avocados in a balanced diet can help supply nutrients needed for normal skin function and overall health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can eat avocado with whole-grain bread, add it to salads or serve it alongside your meals. Since avocados are relatively high in calories, moderate portions can help maintain a balanced diet.

4. Nuts and seeds

nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds, including almonds, walnuts, groundnuts and sunflower seeds, provide healthy fats, vitamin E and other important nutrients.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vitamin E helps protect cells from oxidative damage, while the healthy fats found in many nuts and seeds contribute to normal cell function and overall health.

Some varieties also provide omega-3 fatty acids or their plant-based precursors. These nutrients form part of a balanced diet that supports healthy skin.

You can enjoy a small handful of nuts as a snack, sprinkle seeds over porridge or add groundnuts to meals. Choose unsalted varieties when possible and keep portions moderate.

READ ALSO: 7 changes in your body that should prompt you to see a doctor

5. Oily fish

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fatty fish

Oily fish such as sardines, salmon and mackerel provide omega-3 fatty acids and high-quality protein.

Omega-3 fatty acids play important roles in normal cell function and the body's regulation of inflammation. Fish also supplies protein, which provides the amino acids needed to maintain and repair body tissues.

Including fish regularly in a balanced diet can support general health as you age. However, eating fish alone cannot prevent wrinkles or stop the natural ageing process.

Try incorporating fish into your meals through grilling, baking or steaming, rather than relying exclusively on deep-frying.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other habits that help maintain healthy-looking skin

While food plays an important role in skin health, your daily habits also matter.

Protect your skin from the sun: Use broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, wear protective clothing and seek shade when appropriate.

Avoid smoking: Smoking contributes to premature wrinkles and other visible changes in the skin.

Limit alcohol: Excessive alcohol consumption can contribute to dehydration and other health problems.

Eat a balanced diet: Include a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein sources and healthy fats.

Get enough sleep: Adequate sleep supports general health and the body's normal repair processes.

READ ALSO: 7 health benefits of eating sweet potatoes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Conclusion

Oranges, tomatoes, avocados, nuts and seeds, and oily fish provide nutrients that support healthy skin and overall wellbeing. Including them in a balanced diet may help protect against some factors associated with premature skin ageing.