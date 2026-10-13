What Causes Kidney Stones? 7 Risk Factors You Should Know

What Causes Kidney Stones? 7 Risk Factors You Should Know

What causes kidney stones? 7 risk factors you should know

Learn what causes kidney stones and discover 7 major risk factors, from dehydration to diet and genetics.

Kidney stones form when minerals and other substances in urine crystallise and build up.

Dehydration, excessive salt, certain diets, medical conditions and inherited factors can increase the risk.

Prevention depends on the type of stone, but adequate hydration and medical advice can help reduce the risk of recurrence.

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Kidney stones can form without a person realising it until a stone moves through the urinary tract and causes severe pain. Although not drinking enough water can increase the risk, kidney stones can also develop because of certain medical conditions, inherited factors, dietary habits and medicines.

According to the US National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), kidney stones are hard deposits that form when certain minerals and other substances in urine become concentrated enough to form crystals.

The crystals can stick together and grow into stones. Their size varies, and while some pass out of the body without causing serious problems, others can block the flow of urine and require medical treatment.

Here are seven factors that can cause or increase the risk of kidney stones.

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1. Not drinking enough water

Try drinking a glass of water frequently [123RF]

Dehydration is an important risk factor for kidney stones. When a person does not drink enough fluids, less water is available to dilute substances in urine that can form crystals.

This can be a concern for people who sweat heavily, exercise frequently or lose fluids through prolonged diarrhoea.

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Drinking enough water throughout the day can help lower the risk. However, the amount of fluid a person needs depends on factors such as their activity level, climate and health. Anyone who has been advised to restrict fluids because of a medical condition should follow their healthcare professional’s advice.

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2. Eating too much salt

Too much salt can be harmful [TimesofIndia]

A high-sodium diet can increase the risk of certain kidney stones, particularly calcium-based stones.

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When a person consumes too much sodium, the kidneys may release more calcium into the urine. If the urine contains enough stone-forming substances, crystals can develop.

Salt is not found only in what people add to food during cooking. Packaged foods, processed meats, seasoning products and some sauces can also contribute to sodium intake.

Reducing excessive salt consumption may help lower the risk of developing kidney stones.

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3. Consuming large amounts of animal protein

Eating a lot of animal protein, including meat, fish and shellfish, may increase the risk of some types of kidney stones.

Animal protein can affect the chemical composition of urine, including increasing uric acid levels and making urine more acidic. These changes can contribute to the formation of uric acid stones in susceptible people.

This does not mean that meat or fish must be eliminated from the diet. The appropriate amount of protein depends on a person's overall nutritional needs and, where applicable, the type of kidney stone they have developed.

4. Having certain medical conditions

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Some health conditions affect how the body processes minerals and other substances, increasing their concentration in urine.

Conditions associated with a higher risk of kidney stones include:

Gout: A condition associated with elevated uric acid levels that can contribute to uric acid stones.

Hyperparathyroidism: Overactivity of the parathyroid glands can increase calcium levels in the blood and urine.

Obesity: Excess body weight is associated with an increased risk of kidney stones.

Certain digestive disorders: Conditions affecting nutrient absorption, as well as some digestive surgeries and prolonged diarrhoea, can change the levels of water and stone-forming substances in urine.

Repeated urinary tract infections: Some infections can lead to the formation of struvite stones.

Having one of these conditions does not mean a person will definitely develop kidney stones. It means their risk may be higher.

READ ALSO: 10 signs that may mean your kidneys are not working properly

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5. Having a family history of kidney stones

Having a family history of kidney stones

Genetics can play a role in kidney stone formation. People whose close relatives have had kidney stones may be more likely to develop them.

Some inherited conditions can also cause the kidneys to release unusually high amounts of particular substances into urine. One example is cystinuria, a genetic disorder that causes excessive amounts of the amino acid cystine to pass into urine, where it can form stones.

A person who has previously developed kidney stones also has a higher risk of developing them again.

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6. Taking certain medicines or supplements

Some medicines can change urine colour [iStock]

Some medicines and supplements can increase the risk of kidney stones in certain circumstances.

Examples include calcium-based antacids, some diuretics, certain medicines used to treat seizures or migraines, and high-dose vitamin C supplements.

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The risk depends on the substance, dose, duration of use and individual health circumstances. Not everyone taking these products will develop kidney stones.

People should not stop prescribed medicines or discontinue medically recommended supplements without first speaking to a qualified healthcare professional.

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7. Having high levels of stone-forming substances in urine

Kidney stones can form when urine contains more crystal-forming substances than the available fluid can dilute, or when it lacks enough substances that help prevent crystals from forming and sticking together.

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The main types of kidney stones include:

Calcium stones: The most common type, often made of calcium oxalate or calcium phosphate.

Uric acid stones: These can form when urine is persistently too acidic, with risk also influenced by factors such as high uric acid levels.

Struvite stones: These are associated with certain urinary tract infections and can grow rapidly.

Cystine stones: These develop in people with the inherited condition cystinuria.

Knowing the type of stone a person has can help a healthcare professional identify possible causes and recommend suitable prevention measures.

Importantly, eating calcium-rich foods does not automatically cause calcium kidney stones. Adequate calcium from food can help reduce the amount of oxalate absorbed in the intestines. People who are prone to stones should not eliminate calcium from their diet without medical advice.

People who have had kidney stones more than once may benefit from medical investigations, including urine or blood tests and analysis of a passed stone, to help identify the underlying cause.

There is no single dietary rule that prevents every type of kidney stone. A healthcare professional can recommend changes based on the person's medical history and test results.