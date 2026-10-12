Foods with the highest protein content to add to your diet

Foods with the highest protein content to add to your diet

13 foods with the highest protein content to add to your diet

Discover top high-protein foods to build muscle and support health.

Protein is an essential nutrient that helps the body build and repair muscles, maintain tissues and produce enzymes and hormones. Whether you want to build muscle, maintain a healthy weight or improve your diet, knowing which foods provide the most protein can help you make informed food choices.

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Although protein is commonly associated with meat, fish and eggs, several plant-based foods, including soybeans, groundnuts and beans, can also contribute significantly to daily protein intake.

Here are 13 foods with high protein content to consider adding to your diet.

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1. Chicken breast

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chicken breast

Chicken breast is one of the most popular protein sources, particularly among people looking to build or maintain muscle. A 100-gram serving of cooked, skinless chicken breast provides approximately 30–31 grams of protein.

It is also relatively low in fat when prepared without the skin and excess oil. It can be grilled, boiled, roasted or added to soups and stews.

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2. Tuna

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Tuna fish.

Tuna is a protein-rich fish that provides approximately 25–30 grams of protein per 100 grams, depending on the variety and preparation method.

It can be eaten fresh or canned and incorporated into salads, sandwiches and other meals. Tuna also provides vitamin B12, although consumers should vary their fish choices because mercury levels differ between species.

3. Lean beef

Lean beef provides approximately 26–30 grams of protein per 100 grams when cooked. In addition to protein, it contains iron, zinc and vitamin B12, nutrients that support several important bodily functions.

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Choosing lean cuts and limiting excess oil can help make beef part of a balanced diet.

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4. Turkey breast

Cooked turkey breast provides approximately 29–30 grams of protein per 100 grams. Like chicken breast, it is a lean protein source that can be roasted, grilled or added to other dishes.

5. Sardines

Sardines provide approximately 24–25 grams of protein per 100 grams, depending on whether they are fresh or canned and how they are prepared.

They also contain omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B12. Sardines eaten with their soft bones can provide calcium as well.

6. Prawns and shrimp

Prawns and shrimp

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Cooked prawns and shrimp provide approximately 23–24 grams of protein per 100 grams. They are relatively low in fat and can be added to soups, sauces, rice dishes and other meals.

7. Salmon

salmon

Cooked salmon provides approximately 22–25 grams of protein per 100 grams. It is also a source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are important components of a healthy diet.

8. Groundnuts

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Groundnuts/Peanuts

Groundnuts, also known as peanuts, provide approximately 25–26 grams of protein per 100 grams. They are a familiar food in Ghana and can be eaten roasted, made into paste or used to prepare groundnut soup.

However, groundnuts are calorie-dense because they contain substantial amounts of fat. A smaller serving may be more practical for people monitoring their calorie intake.

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9. Soybeans

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Cooked soybeans provide approximately 16–18 grams of protein per 100 grams. They are among the most useful plant-based protein sources and can be eaten whole or processed into products such as soy milk and tofu.

Soybeans can help people who eat little or no meat increase their protein intake.

10. Eggs

eggs

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One large egg provides approximately 6–7 grams of protein. Eggs are also a source of vitamin B12, choline and other nutrients.

They can be boiled, poached, scrambled or used in a variety of dishes, making them a convenient protein option for everyday meals.

11. Beans and cowpeas

Beans and cowpeas

Cooked beans and cowpeas generally provide approximately 7–9 grams of protein per 100 grams, depending on the variety.

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They are widely used in Ghanaian meals, including waakye and bean stew. In addition to protein, beans provide fibre and other nutrients that contribute to a balanced diet.

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12. Greek yoghurt

Greek yoghurt is healthy and filling [Medicalnewstoday]

Greek yoghurt can provide approximately 8–10 grams of protein per 100 grams, although some varieties contain more or less.

It also provides calcium and can be eaten with fruit, oats or other foods. Plain varieties are a useful choice for people seeking to limit added sugar.

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13. Cashew nuts

Cashew nuts provide approximately 18 grams of protein per 100 grams. They also contain unsaturated fats and minerals.

Like groundnuts, cashews are energy-dense, so portion sizes are worth considering when managing overall calorie intake.

How can you get more protein from your diet?

Increasing protein intake does not necessarily require expensive foods or supplements. Eggs, beans, groundnuts, locally available fish, chicken and soy products can all contribute to daily protein needs.

Combining different protein sources across meals can also help provide a varied range of nutrients. For instance, a person could eat eggs for breakfast, beans with a staple food at lunch, and fish or chicken with vegetables for dinner.

The amount of protein a person needs depends on factors such as age, body weight, activity level and health status. Rather than focusing exclusively on foods with the highest protein content, it is important to consider portion sizes and the overall nutritional quality of meals.