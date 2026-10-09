7 health benefits of eating sweet potatoes

Discover 7 key health benefits of sweet potatoes, from supporting vision and digestion to boosting immunity. Learn their nutritional value and preparation tips.

Sweet potatoes provide fibre, vitamin A precursors, vitamin C and potassium that support overall health.

They help support healthy vision, digestion, immune function and normal muscle and nerve activity.

Boiled or steamed sweet potatoes can be part of a balanced diet, but people with diabetes should monitor portions because they contain carbohydrates.

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Sweet potatoes are a popular food in many Ghanaian households, enjoyed boiled, roasted, fried or served alongside other meals. Beyond their taste and versatility, they provide several nutrients that help the body function properly.

Sweet potatoes contain fibre, carbohydrates, potassium, vitamin C and beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. Their nutritional composition makes them a useful addition to a balanced diet.

Orange-fleshed varieties are particularly rich in beta-carotene, while purple varieties contain anthocyanins, plant compounds that give them their colour. (Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health)

Here are seven health benefits of eating sweet potatoes.

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1. They support healthy vision

Orange-fleshed sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene, a plant pigment that the body converts into vitamin A.

Vitamin A is essential for normal vision, particularly in low light. It also helps maintain the health of the eyes and other body tissues.

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Eating sweet potatoes can help contribute to your vitamin A intake, although maintaining good vision also depends on an overall balanced diet and general eye health.

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2. They help support digestion

Sweet potatoes are probably the number one source of carbs for Ugandans

Sweet potatoes contain dietary fibre, which helps support normal bowel movements and digestive health.

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Getting enough fibre can help prevent constipation and promote regularity. Sweet potatoes can contribute to daily fibre intake when eaten alongside other fibre-rich foods, such as beans, vegetables, fruits and whole grains.

The amount of fibre you get depends on the portion eaten and how the sweet potato is prepared.

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3. They provide energy

Sweet potatoes(Harvard Health - Harvard University)

Sweet potatoes are a source of carbohydrates, which the body breaks down into glucose to use for energy.

This makes them a useful part of meals for people who need energy for everyday activities, work and exercise.

They also provide fibre and other nutrients, making them more than just a source of starch. However, sweet potatoes are still carbohydrate-rich, so portion size matters, particularly for people monitoring their blood sugar levels.

4. They contribute to normal immune function

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Sweet potatoes provide vitamin A and vitamin C, both of which play important roles in the body's immune system.

Vitamin A helps maintain the health of tissues that form part of the body's protective barriers, while vitamin C supports several immune functions and helps the body absorb iron from plant foods.

Sweet potatoes can contribute to these nutritional needs, but no single food can prevent every infection or replace medical treatment.

5. They provide antioxidants

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Sweet potatoes contain plant compounds with antioxidant activity.

Orange-fleshed varieties contain beta-carotene, while purple-fleshed varieties contain anthocyanins. These compounds are studied for their roles in protecting cells from oxidative damage.

However, the presence of antioxidants does not mean that eating sweet potatoes alone prevents cancer, heart disease or other chronic conditions. Their value is best understood as part of a varied diet containing different fruits and vegetables.

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6. They provide potassium for muscle and nerve function

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Sweet potatoes contain potassium, a mineral needed for normal muscle contraction, nerve signalling and fluid balance.

Potassium also plays a role in maintaining healthy blood pressure as part of an overall healthy diet.

Sweet potatoes can contribute to daily potassium intake, alongside foods such as beans, leafy vegetables, bananas and other fruits. People with kidney disease who have been advised to limit potassium should follow their healthcare professional's dietary guidance.

7. They can fit into a balanced diet for people with diabetes

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People living with diabetes do not necessarily have to avoid sweet potatoes. However, sweet potatoes contain carbohydrates and can raise blood glucose levels.

The amount eaten, the variety and the method of preparation can influence the blood sugar response. Research has found that the glycaemic index of sweet potatoes can vary considerably depending on how they are cooked.

In one study of sweet potato varieties commonly eaten in Jamaica, boiled samples generally had lower glycaemic index values than baked or roasted samples. (Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism)

People with diabetes should pay attention to portion sizes and consider eating sweet potatoes with protein-rich foods and non-starchy vegetables as part of a balanced meal. They should also follow their individual meal plans and medical advice.

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What is the healthiest way to eat sweet potatoes?

Sweet potatoes can be boiled, steamed, baked, roasted or fried. The best option depends partly on your nutritional needs and how much oil, salt or sugar is added during preparation.

Boiling or steaming them without excessive added ingredients can be a simple way to prepare them. Deep-frying can increase their fat and calorie content, while adding sugar or sweet sauces increases the amount of added sugar in the meal.

Wash sweet potatoes thoroughly before cooking. You can eat the skin if it has been properly cleaned and is in good condition.