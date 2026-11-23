DVLA opens applications for 2027 DV plates: Requirements and how to apply

DVLA opens applications for 2027 DV plates: Requirements and how to apply

DVLA opens 2027 DV plate applications: Full requirements and how to apply

The DVLA has officially opened applications for 2027 trade plates (DV plates) for eligible motor dealers, garage owners, fleet operators, and importers. Applicants must provide five mandatory documents to apply.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has announced that it is ready to receive applications for 2027 trade plates, commonly known as DV plates, from eligible businesses and individuals operating in the motor trade industry.

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In a notice issued on Monday, November 23, 2026, the Authority invited motor dealers, garage owners, fleet operators and vehicle importers to submit applications for the plates ahead of the 2027 licensing year.

The DV plates are intended for use by eligible businesses involved in vehicle trading and related activities. Applicants are, however, required to meet the Authority’s documentation requirements before their requests can be considered.

The DVLA says all applications will be assessed and evaluated in accordance with Regulation 36(1) of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519).

For businesses planning to obtain the plates, here is what to know about the application process and the documents required.

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Who can apply for 2027 DV plates

The reforms also target the long-standing misuse of Defective Vehicle (DV) plates.

According to the DVLA, the application process is open to members of the general public, particularly those operating businesses in the motor trade sector.

The categories specifically mentioned in the notice are:

Motor dealers or traders

Garage owners

Fleet owners

Vehicle importers

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Businesses in these categories that intend to obtain DV plates for 2027 are expected to submit the required documents for assessment.

Documents required to apply for 2027 DV plates

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Applicants must prepare and submit five key documents as part of their application.

1. Application letter on company letterhead

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The first requirement is a formal application letter written on the company's official letterhead. The letter must clearly state the purpose for which the business is requesting the DV plates.

Applicants should ensure that the reason for the request is properly explained before submitting the letter.

2. Valid Business Registration Certificate

Businesses must provide a valid Business Registration Certificate as evidence of their registration. This is one of the documents the DVLA will require when assessing an application.

3. Valid Tax Clearance Certificate

Applicants must also submit a valid Tax Clearance Certificate. Businesses should ensure that the certificate is current and available at the time of application.

4. SSNIT certificate

A Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) certificate is another mandatory document listed by the Authority. Applicants are expected to include it with their other supporting documents.

5. Proof of business location

Businesses must provide evidence of their operating location, specifically a GhanaPost GPS address. Applicants should ensure that the address supplied identifies their business premises.

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Where and how to submit your application

The DVLA has provided two channels through which applicants can submit their documents.

The first option is to deliver the application physically to the Vehicle Inspection and Registration (VIR) Secretariat.

Alternatively, applicants can send their documents electronically to the VIR Secretariat through the official email address provided in the notice: VIR@dvla.gov.gh.

Businesses choosing the email option should ensure that all five required documents are attached and that the application letter clearly states the purpose of the request.

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What happens after submitting an application?

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Submitting the required documents does not automatically guarantee approval.

The DVLA says applications will be assessed and evaluated in line with Regulation 36(1) of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519). This means applicants must meet the applicable regulatory requirements before their requests can be approved.

The notice does not specify the application fee, processing period, collection date or number of DV plates that an applicant may obtain. Businesses seeking clarification on these matters may contact the Authority before submitting their applications.

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The DVLA's announcement is dated November 23, 2026, and concerns applications for trade plates for the 2027 year. Applicants are therefore encouraged to prepare the required documentation and use the designated submission channels.