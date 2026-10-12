30 new DVLA offices opened in 18 months: Here is the full list
DVLA has increased its operational locations from 33 to 63 in 18 months, according to CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey.
The expansion includes 12 new DVLA offices and 18 Ultra Centres established with private-sector participation.
Work is ongoing on additional offices across the country, including locations in Dambai, Kete Krachie, Asankragua, Ada and Enchi.
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has opened 30 new offices and service centres across Ghana within 18 months, increasing the number of its visible operational locations from 33 to 63.
The Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey, disclosed this during the Government Accountability Series, explaining that the expansion comprises 12 DVLA-owned offices and 18 Ultra Centres established with private-sector participation.
The expansion is intended to bring the authority’s services closer to the public and improve access to vehicle registration, driver licensing and other related services.
Here is the full list of the 30 newly opened DVLA offices and Ultra Centres, as announced by the CEO.
The 12 newly opened DVLA offices
The following 12 locations were listed as DVLA offices opened within the 18-month period:
Adentan
Bole
Dormaa
Bechem
Salaga
Nalerigu
Navrongo
Tumu
Nkoranza
Asuogyaman
Yendi
Atebubu
The 18 newly opened DVLA Ultra Centres
The following 18 Ultra Centres were also listed as operational locations established with private-sector participation:
Tema Port Ultra Centre
Dansoman Ultra Centre
Akwatia Ultra Centre
Asamankese Ultra Centre
North Dayi Ultra Centre
Guaman-Jasikan Ultra Centre
Abuakwa Ultra Centre
Bonwire Ultra Centre
Bantama Ultra Centre
Adum Ultra Centre
Ashaiman Ultra Centre
Teshie-Nungua Ultra Centre
Nsawam Ultra Centre
Anyaa Ultra Centre
Kasoa Ultra Centre
Dome Ultra Centre
Amrahia Ultra Centre
Pokuase-Kwabenya Ultra Centre
According to the DVLA CEO, the addition of these offices and centres has increased the authority’s visible operational locations from 33 to 63.
Five DVLA offices under construction
The CEO also identified five locations where office construction was underway:
Bole
Dormaa
Bechem
Hohoe
Jomoro
The list includes Bole, Dormaa and Bechem, which also appear among the locations named as newly opened DVLA offices. The authority would need to clarify whether these refer to different facilities, stages of development or upgrades to existing locations.
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13 other locations where work is ongoing
The DVLA is also undertaking work on additional offices as part of its efforts to expand its services. The following locations were named:
Dambai
Kete Krachi
Asankragua
Kwashieman
Osino
Ada
Kyibi
Kasoa-Bawdjase
Jomoro
Enchi
Bremang
Twifo Praso
Konongo
The CEO said work on these and other locations was ongoing, with the aim of continuing to expand DVLA services and bring them closer to the public.
The expansion forms part of the authority’s efforts to increase access to its services across the country. However, the newly opened locations should be distinguished from those still under construction or undergoing other development work.
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