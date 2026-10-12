30 new DVLA offices opened in 18 months: Here is the full list

30 new DVLA offices opened in 18 months: Here is the full list

30 new DVLA offices opened in 18 months: Here is the full list

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has expanded to 63 locations in Ghana. Here is the full list of 30 newly opened offices and Ultra Centres.

DVLA has increased its operational locations from 33 to 63 in 18 months, according to CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey.

The expansion includes 12 new DVLA offices and 18 Ultra Centres established with private-sector participation.

Work is ongoing on additional offices across the country, including locations in Dambai, Kete Krachie, Asankragua, Ada and Enchi.

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The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has opened 30 new offices and service centres across Ghana within 18 months, increasing the number of its visible operational locations from 33 to 63.

The Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey, disclosed this during the Government Accountability Series, explaining that the expansion comprises 12 DVLA-owned offices and 18 Ultra Centres established with private-sector participation.

The expansion is intended to bring the authority’s services closer to the public and improve access to vehicle registration, driver licensing and other related services.

Here is the full list of the 30 newly opened DVLA offices and Ultra Centres, as announced by the CEO.

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The 12 newly opened DVLA offices

The following 12 locations were listed as DVLA offices opened within the 18-month period:

Adentan

Bole

Dormaa

Bechem

Salaga

Nalerigu

Navrongo

Tumu

Nkoranza

Asuogyaman

Yendi

Atebubu

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The 18 newly opened DVLA Ultra Centres

The following 18 Ultra Centres were also listed as operational locations established with private-sector participation:

Tema Port Ultra Centre

Dansoman Ultra Centre

Akwatia Ultra Centre

Asamankese Ultra Centre

North Dayi Ultra Centre

Guaman-Jasikan Ultra Centre

Abuakwa Ultra Centre

Bonwire Ultra Centre

Bantama Ultra Centre

Adum Ultra Centre

Ashaiman Ultra Centre

Teshie-Nungua Ultra Centre

Nsawam Ultra Centre

Anyaa Ultra Centre

Kasoa Ultra Centre

Dome Ultra Centre

Amrahia Ultra Centre

Pokuase-Kwabenya Ultra Centre

According to the DVLA CEO, the addition of these offices and centres has increased the authority’s visible operational locations from 33 to 63.

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Five DVLA offices under construction

The CEO also identified five locations where office construction was underway:

Bole

Dormaa

Bechem

Hohoe

Jomoro

The list includes Bole, Dormaa and Bechem, which also appear among the locations named as newly opened DVLA offices. The authority would need to clarify whether these refer to different facilities, stages of development or upgrades to existing locations.

13 other locations where work is ongoing

The DVLA is also undertaking work on additional offices as part of its efforts to expand its services. The following locations were named:

Dambai

Kete Krachi

Asankragua

Kwashieman

Osino

Ada

Kyibi

Kasoa-Bawdjase

Jomoro

Enchi

Bremang

Twifo Praso

Konongo

The CEO said work on these and other locations was ongoing, with the aim of continuing to expand DVLA services and bring them closer to the public.

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