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30 new DVLA offices opened in 18 months: Here is the full list

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 12:46 - 12 October 2026
30 new DVLA offices opened in 18 months: Here is the full list
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has expanded to 63 locations in Ghana. Here is the full list of 30 newly opened offices and Ultra Centres.
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  • DVLA has increased its operational locations from 33 to 63 in 18 months, according to CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey.

  • The expansion includes 12 new DVLA offices and 18 Ultra Centres established with private-sector participation.

  • Work is ongoing on additional offices across the country, including locations in Dambai, Kete Krachie, Asankragua, Ada and Enchi.

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The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has opened 30 new offices and service centres across Ghana within 18 months, increasing the number of its visible operational locations from 33 to 63.

The Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey, disclosed this during the Government Accountability Series, explaining that the expansion comprises 12 DVLA-owned offices and 18 Ultra Centres established with private-sector participation.

The expansion is intended to bring the authority’s services closer to the public and improve access to vehicle registration, driver licensing and other related services.

Here is the full list of the 30 newly opened DVLA offices and Ultra Centres, as announced by the CEO.

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READ ALSO: Strike: Education Ministry summons GAUA, GTEC as universities postpone reopening

The 12 newly opened DVLA offices

The following 12 locations were listed as DVLA offices opened within the 18-month period:

  • Adentan

  • Bole

  • Dormaa

  • Bechem

  • Salaga

  • Nalerigu

  • Navrongo

  • Tumu

  • Nkoranza

  • Asuogyaman

  • Yendi

  • Atebubu

READ ALSO: Public basic schools resume today after suspension of teachers’ strike

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The 18 newly opened DVLA Ultra Centres

The following 18 Ultra Centres were also listed as operational locations established with private-sector participation:

  • Tema Port Ultra Centre

  • Dansoman Ultra Centre

  • Akwatia Ultra Centre

  • Asamankese Ultra Centre

  • North Dayi Ultra Centre

  • Guaman-Jasikan Ultra Centre

  • Abuakwa Ultra Centre

  • Bonwire Ultra Centre

  • Bantama Ultra Centre

  • Adum Ultra Centre

  • Ashaiman Ultra Centre

  • Teshie-Nungua Ultra Centre

  • Nsawam Ultra Centre

  • Anyaa Ultra Centre

  • Kasoa Ultra Centre

  • Dome Ultra Centre

  • Amrahia Ultra Centre

  • Pokuase-Kwabenya Ultra Centre

According to the DVLA CEO, the addition of these offices and centres has increased the authority’s visible operational locations from 33 to 63.

READ ALSO: UG, KNUST postpone 2026/2027 reopening amid GAUA strike

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Five DVLA offices under construction

The CEO also identified five locations where office construction was underway:

  • Bole

  • Dormaa

  • Bechem

  • Hohoe

  • Jomoro

The list includes Bole, Dormaa and Bechem, which also appear among the locations named as newly opened DVLA offices. The authority would need to clarify whether these refer to different facilities, stages of development or upgrades to existing locations.

READ ALSO: Power outage to hit parts of Accra, Eastern and Volta Region from October 12-16; See affected areas

13 other locations where work is ongoing

The DVLA is also undertaking work on additional offices as part of its efforts to expand its services. The following locations were named:

  • Dambai

  • Kete Krachi

  • Asankragua

  • Kwashieman

  • Osino

  • Ada

  • Kyibi

  • Kasoa-Bawdjase

  • Jomoro

  • Enchi

  • Bremang

  • Twifo Praso

  • Konongo

READ ALSO: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG exchange rates for Oct 12

The CEO said work on these and other locations was ongoing, with the aim of continuing to expand DVLA services and bring them closer to the public.

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The expansion forms part of the authority’s efforts to increase access to its services across the country. However, the newly opened locations should be distinguished from those still under construction or undergoing other development work.

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