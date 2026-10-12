The Ministry of Education has invited the leadership of the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to an urgent meeting on Monday, October 12, 2026, to resolve an ongoing strike that has disrupted university administration and forced two major public universities to postpone reopening.

The Education Ministry has invited GAUA and GTEC to urgent talks on October 12.

UG and KNUST have postponed reopening amid the ongoing strike.

The Ministry hopes negotiations will restore normal university operations.

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In a press statement dated Sunday, October 11, the Ministry said the meeting would focus on finding an amicable solution to the industrial action.

“Government remains committed to addressing the concerns of organised labour through established negotiation mechanisms and constructive engagement,” the statement said.

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The Ministry also urged all parties to approach the meeting in good faith, warning of the impact of the strike on students, university communities and the wider national interest.

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Strike: Education Ministry summons GAUA, GTEC as universities postpone reopening

It called on GAUA’s leadership to use the meeting to reach an agreement with the relevant stakeholders, expressing hope that the discussions would lead to an early resolution.

“Government remains hopeful that the meeting will yield a positive outcome and facilitate a swift return to normal academic and administrative activities across affected tertiary institutions,” the statement added.

UG, KNUST postpone reopening

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UG, KNUST postpone 2026/2027 reopening amid GAUA strike

The meeting comes after the University of Ghana (UG) and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) postponed the reopening of the 2026/2027 academic year amid disruptions linked to the strike.

UG, which was scheduled to reopen on Monday, October 12, announced on October 10 that its reopening had been postponed, with a new date to be communicated later.

KNUST also announced on October 9 that it had indefinitely postponed its reopening, originally scheduled for Tuesday, October 13, citing the strike’s impact on its operations and administration.

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The industrial action has affected administrative processes, including student registration and admission-related services.

Despite the delay, UG has urged students to continue their online academic registration. The university said completing the process would help students secure their places for classes and remain eligible for the upcoming random bed allocation exercise.