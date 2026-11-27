Ghana's amputee national team, the Black Challenge, received a hero's welcome at Accra International Airport after capturing the 2026 WAFF Amputee Football World Cup title in Mexico with a final victory over Morocco.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has led football officials and government representatives in welcoming the Black Challenge back to the country following their historic triumph at the 2026 WAFF Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico.

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The world champions arrived at the Accra International Airport on Thursday, November 26, 2026, at a jubilant reception attended by President Simeon-Okraku, GFA Vice-President Mark Addo, senior Football Association officials, and Minister of Sports and Recreation Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams.

Members of the Ghana Supporters Union were also present to celebrate the team's remarkable achievement, filling the airport with songs, dancing, and cheers as the players and technical officials returned home with the trophy.

Addressing the gathering at a brief welcome ceremony, President Simeon-Okraku praised the players for their determination, resilience, and outstanding performance, describing their success as a source of national pride and inspiration.

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He said the team's victory had demonstrated that physical challenges should not prevent anyone from pursuing and achieving their dreams.

“All I want to say is thank you to you guys. Thank you. Thank you for taking Ghana to the world. Thank you for proving to the world that having a challenge doesn't mean you cannot achieve your dream. You left Ghana with a simple message that you're going away and you're coming back with a trophy,” he said.

The GFA President also recognized Gold Fields Ghana Limited for its financial support, crediting the mining company for believing in the team and helping make its successful World Cup campaign possible.

He said the company's backing remained important at a time when confidence in the team's prospects was not universal.

“As I've said time and time again, when people did not believe, Gold Fields Ghana believed. And they did not only believe; they delivered,” he said, expressing gratitude to the company for its support.

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President Simeon-Okraku further praised the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams, for his leadership and contribution to the team's success.

“Thank you very much, my Honourable Minister, Mr. Kofi Iddie Adams. Thank you for your leadership. Your leadership is the reason why we are here today,” he added.

Turning his attention to the public, the GFA president expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for standing behind the Black Challenge throughout their campaign.

He urged the country to continue supporting the Football Association's vision of using football to create opportunities, inspire people, and contribute to national development.

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“And to Ghana, we are grateful for your support. Continue believing in our way. Our way is to offer every Ghanaian a reason to believe, a reason to live, and a reason to be successful. Today, we celebrate these gallant boys and gallant men who have made Ghana proud,” he concluded.

The Black Challenge produced an impressive comeback campaign in Mexico to secure the 2026 WAFF Amputee Football World Cup title.

The two-time African champions, having previously won continental titles in 2021 and 2024, began the competition with a 2-0 defeat to former world champions Angola.

However, Ghana recovered strongly, drawing 1-1 with Colombia before recording a convincing 6-0 victory over Iraq to progress from the group stage.

Their knockout-stage run saw them eliminate the United States in the Round of 16 and overcome Egypt in the quarter-finals.

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Ghana then faced defending champions Turkey in the semi-finals, where they secured qualification for the final through a penalty shootout.

The Black Challenge completed their remarkable journey with a 1-0 victory over Morocco in the final, securing the world title and bringing another major international honor to Ghanaian football.