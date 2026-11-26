FIFA has confirmed a criminal cyber attack that compromised sensitive personal and commercial data. The incident adds to the growing pressure on President Gianni Infantino ahead of upcoming elections.

FIFA has confirmed that it suffered a cyber attack after hackers gained unauthorised access to a limited amount of personal and commercial information held by the world football governing body.

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The organisation disclosed the incident on Thursday, November 26, 2026, saying it had begun cooperating with relevant authorities, including law enforcement agencies, to investigate the breach.

According to FIFA, the attackers gained access by impersonating employees and exploiting human vulnerabilities to obtain confidential information. The organisation stressed that the incident was not caused by a technical failure in its systems.

Although FIFA has not disclosed the full nature of the compromised information, reports indicate that the hackers may have accessed financial records and other sensitive documents.

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A hacking group operating under the name Handsome Boy Hacking Club has claimed responsibility for the attack. The group alleges that it obtained more than 12 gigabytes of confidential FIFA data. However, FIFA has not verified the claim or confirmed the volume of information allegedly taken.

A FIFA spokesperson told British newspaper The Sun:

"FIFA can confirm it has been the subject of a criminal cyber attack, which resulted in unauthorised access to a limited set of personal and commercial information."

The spokesperson further stated:

"FIFA is working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement. FIFA condemns in the strongest terms the unlawful obtaining and publication of information, particularly personal data, as such actions represent a serious and unacceptable breach of privacy and may have significant consequences for the individuals concerned."

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FIFA Says Cyber Attack Affected a Small Portion of Its Data

FIFA has reportedly assessed that the compromised information represents less than 0.1 per cent of the total data held by the organisation.

The governing body also indicated that information connected to the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise investment initiative was not affected by the breach.

The cyber attack comes at a difficult time for FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who is facing scrutiny following the collapse of the proposed investment project.

The incident also comes ahead of FIFA's next presidential election, expected in March, with Philippe Diallo and Kozo Tashima reportedly among the potential challengers to Infantino.

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Failed FIFA Investment Plan Adds to Infantino's Challenges

FIFA President Gianni Infantino | photo via SkySports

The FIFA Forward Enterprise project has been at the centre of a dispute involving FIFA and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

UEFA opposed the proposed initiative and took legal action seeking access to documents relating to the investment plan, which was intended to attract private investors through World Cup-linked investment opportunities.

UEFA officials reportedly alleged that the proposal originated with Joshua Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump. They also claimed the idea had been discussed with Infantino over "nearly a year".

FIFA's legal representatives rejected UEFA's position, accusing the European football governing body of attempting to weaken Infantino's authority through what they described as a media disinformation campaign.

However, Judge Janet Vargas dismissed that argument, ruling that delaying the full disclosure of the documents would cause UEFA unjustified harm.

The decision cleared the way for a final ruling in UEFA's favour, potentially adding to the pressure surrounding FIFA's leadership as the organisation deals with the consequences of the cyber attack.