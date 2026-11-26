CAF Beach Soccer AFCON 2026: Groups, fixtures, teams, and everything to know
Eight African nations will converge in Senegal as the continent's leading beach soccer teams prepare to battle for the 2026 CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations title.
The competition, which runs from November 28 to December 6, 2026, will take place in Saly, with defending champions Senegal aiming to extend their remarkable dominance of the tournament.
Ghana's Black Sharks are among the eight participating countries and will face a difficult opening test against the hosts before taking on Mozambique and Uganda in Group A.
Beyond the continental title, there is another major prize at stake. The two countries that reach the final will earn Africa's qualification places for the 2027 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.
With the tournament approaching, here is a comprehensive guide to the CAF Beach Soccer AFCON Senegal 2026, covering the qualified teams, group draw, Ghana's fixtures, competition format, and important dates.
When and where will the 2026 Beach Soccer AFCON take place?
The 2026 CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations will be staged in Saly, Senegal, from November 28 to December 6, 2026.
The nine-day tournament will bring together eight national teams competing for the African championship. A total of 18 matches are scheduled, including the group-stage games, classification matches, semi-finals, third-place play-off, and final.
Senegal will enjoy home advantage as they seek to retain the trophy in front of their supporters.
Eight countries qualify for Beach Soccer AFCON 2026.
The final line-up was confirmed after the conclusion of the qualifying rounds, with seven countries joining automatic qualifiers: Senegal, who secured their place as hosts.
The qualified nations are:
Senegal - Hosts and defending champions
Ghana
Angola
Malawi
Mauritania
Morocco
Mozambique
Uganda
Angola will be making their first appearance at the CAF Beach Soccer AFCON finals, while Ghana returns to the continental competition after missing the previous edition in 2024.
Ghana secured qualification by defeating Nigeria 10-7 on aggregate, following a 3-3 draw in the first leg and a 7-4 victory in the return match in Keta.
CAF Beach Soccer AFCON Senegal 2026 groups
The final draw, conducted at CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, placed the eight nations into two groups of four.
Group A
Group B
Senegal
Mauritania
Mozambique
Morocco
Uganda
Malawi
Ghana
Angola
Group A presents a challenging assignment for Ghana, who must compete against the hosts and defending champions Senegal, as well as Mozambique and Uganda.
Group B also promises an interesting contest, with Mauritania hoping to build on their runners-up finish in the 2024 tournament.
Ghana's fixtures at the 2026 Beach Soccer AFCON
Ghana will begin their campaign against Senegal on Saturday, November 28, before facing Mozambique and Uganda in their remaining group matches.
The Black Sharks will need a strong start if they are to secure one of the two semi-final places available in Group A.
Ghana's fixtures are:
Date
Match
Kick-off (GMT)
November 28, 2026
Senegal vs Ghana
8:00 pm
December 1, 2026
Ghana vs Mozambique
5:00 pm
December 2, 2026
Uganda vs Ghana
5:00 pm
The Ghana Football Association has announced revised kick-off times for the Black Sharks' matches, following adjustments to limit players' exposure to the high temperatures in Saly.
The opening match against Senegal will be particularly important. The hosts are the most successful team in the competition's recent history and will be determined to begin their title defence with a victory.
Ghana will then turn their attention to Mozambique before concluding the group stage against Uganda.
Full group-stage fixtures
The group-stage competition will run from November 28 to December 2, with each country playing three matches.
Date
Fixture
November 28
Mozambique vs Uganda
November 28
Senegal vs Ghana
November 29
Mauritania vs Angola
November 29
Morocco vs Malawi
December 1
Senegal vs Uganda
December 1
Angola vs Morocco
December 1
Ghana vs Mozambique
December 1
Mauritania vs Malawi
December 2
Senegal vs Mozambique
December 2
Malawi vs Angola
December 2
Uganda vs Ghana
December 2
Mauritania vs Morocco
November 30 will be a rest day before the competition resumes on December 1.
What is the format of the CAF Beach Soccer AFCON 2026?
The eight participating countries have been divided into two groups, with four teams in each group.
Every team will play three matches during the first round. At the end of the group stage, the two highest-ranked teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals.
The semi-final pairings will be:
Group A winners vs Group B runners-up.
Group B winners vs Group A runners-up.
The winners will progress to the final, while the two losing teams will compete for third place.
The remaining four teams will also play classification matches to determine their final positions in the tournament.
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2027 qualification
The CAF Beach Soccer AFCON Senegal 2026 is not only about winning the African championship. It will also determine the continent's representatives at the 2027 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.
Africa has two qualification places available, which will go to the two finalists.
This makes the semi-finals especially important for all eight participating countries. Reaching the final will guarantee a place at the global tournament, regardless of the outcome of the championship match.
For Ghana, qualification would represent another opportunity to compete against the world's leading beach soccer nations.