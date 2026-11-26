CAF Beach Soccer AFCON 2026: Groups, Fixtures, Teams, and Everything to Know

CAF Beach Soccer AFCON 2026: Groups, Fixtures, Teams, and Everything to Know

CAF Beach Soccer AFCON 2026: Groups, fixtures, teams, and everything to know

Eight top African nations head to Saly, Senegal, from November 28 to December 6 for the 2026 CAF Beach Soccer AFCON. Beyond the continental crown, two finalist spots for the 2027 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup are on the line.

Eight African nations will converge in Senegal as the continent's leading beach soccer teams prepare to battle for the 2026 CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The competition, which runs from November 28 to December 6, 2026, will take place in Saly, with defending champions Senegal aiming to extend their remarkable dominance of the tournament.

Ghana's Black Sharks are among the eight participating countries and will face a difficult opening test against the hosts before taking on Mozambique and Uganda in Group A.

Beyond the continental title, there is another major prize at stake. The two countries that reach the final will earn Africa's qualification places for the 2027 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

With the tournament approaching, here is a comprehensive guide to the CAF Beach Soccer AFCON Senegal 2026, covering the qualified teams, group draw, Ghana's fixtures, competition format, and important dates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When and where will the 2026 Beach Soccer AFCON take place?

The 2026 CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations will be staged in Saly, Senegal, from November 28 to December 6, 2026.

The nine-day tournament will bring together eight national teams competing for the African championship. A total of 18 matches are scheduled, including the group-stage games, classification matches, semi-finals, third-place play-off, and final.

Senegal will enjoy home advantage as they seek to retain the trophy in front of their supporters.

Eight countries qualify for Beach Soccer AFCON 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The final line-up was confirmed after the conclusion of the qualifying rounds, with seven countries joining automatic qualifiers: Senegal, who secured their place as hosts.

The qualified nations are:

Senegal - Hosts and defending champions

Ghana

Angola

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malawi

Mauritania

Morocco

Mozambique

Uganda

Angola will be making their first appearance at the CAF Beach Soccer AFCON finals, while Ghana returns to the continental competition after missing the previous edition in 2024.

Ghana secured qualification by defeating Nigeria 10-7 on aggregate, following a 3-3 draw in the first leg and a 7-4 victory in the return match in Keta.

CAF Beach Soccer AFCON Senegal 2026 groups

The final draw, conducted at CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, placed the eight nations into two groups of four.

Group A Group B Senegal Mauritania Mozambique Morocco Uganda Malawi Ghana Angola

Advertisement

Advertisement

Group A presents a challenging assignment for Ghana, who must compete against the hosts and defending champions Senegal, as well as Mozambique and Uganda.

Group B also promises an interesting contest, with Mauritania hoping to build on their runners-up finish in the 2024 tournament.

Ghana's fixtures at the 2026 Beach Soccer AFCON

Ghana will begin their campaign against Senegal on Saturday, November 28, before facing Mozambique and Uganda in their remaining group matches.

The Black Sharks will need a strong start if they are to secure one of the two semi-final places available in Group A.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana's fixtures are:

Date Match Kick-off (GMT) November 28, 2026 Senegal vs Ghana 8:00 pm December 1, 2026 Ghana vs Mozambique 5:00 pm December 2, 2026 Uganda vs Ghana 5:00 pm

The Ghana Football Association has announced revised kick-off times for the Black Sharks' matches, following adjustments to limit players' exposure to the high temperatures in Saly.

The opening match against Senegal will be particularly important. The hosts are the most successful team in the competition's recent history and will be determined to begin their title defence with a victory.

Ghana will then turn their attention to Mozambique before concluding the group stage against Uganda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Full group-stage fixtures

The group-stage competition will run from November 28 to December 2, with each country playing three matches.

Date Fixture November 28 Mozambique vs Uganda November 28 Senegal vs Ghana November 29 Mauritania vs Angola November 29 Morocco vs Malawi December 1 Senegal vs Uganda December 1 Angola vs Morocco December 1 Ghana vs Mozambique December 1 Mauritania vs Malawi December 2 Senegal vs Mozambique December 2 Malawi vs Angola December 2 Uganda vs Ghana December 2 Mauritania vs Morocco

November 30 will be a rest day before the competition resumes on December 1.

What is the format of the CAF Beach Soccer AFCON 2026?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The eight participating countries have been divided into two groups, with four teams in each group.

Every team will play three matches during the first round. At the end of the group stage, the two highest-ranked teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals.

The semi-final pairings will be:

Group A winners vs Group B runners-up.

Group B winners vs Group A runners-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The winners will progress to the final, while the two losing teams will compete for third place.

The remaining four teams will also play classification matches to determine their final positions in the tournament.

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2027 qualification

The CAF Beach Soccer AFCON Senegal 2026 is not only about winning the African championship. It will also determine the continent's representatives at the 2027 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Africa has two qualification places available, which will go to the two finalists.

This makes the semi-finals especially important for all eight participating countries. Reaching the final will guarantee a place at the global tournament, regardless of the outcome of the championship match.