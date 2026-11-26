Ghana's new TraffiTech-GH system recorded 13,699 speeding offences and generated nearly GH¢4 million in fines in its first week. Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak confirmed the automated enforcement has already led to an immediate decline in road crashes.

The newly introduced TraffiTech-GH automated traffic enforcement system generated nearly GH¢4 million in fines during its first week of operation, Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak has disclosed.

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The system recorded 13,699 traffic offences between November 1 and 8, with speeding being the only violation targeted during the initial phase.

Speaking during debate on the 2027 Budget in Parliament on Wednesday, November 25, the minister said the early figures showed the need to expand the initiative to improve road safety.

Muntaka Mubarak

"We have just introduced, this month, what we call the Traffictech, just to help reduce the carnage that we see on our roads," he told Parliament.

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"Mr Speaker, at the end of the first week alone, the traffic infractions were 13,699, meaning that people were fined almost GH¢4 million in just one week. Just one week."

TRAFFITECH-GH

Muntaka said the introduction of the system had coincided with a decline in road crashes, describing the development as encouraging.

"But Mr Speaker, just as we have done this, the most instructive thing is that road accidents immediately started declining. If you match them week to week, month to month, to the year, for the first time in November, the first week, we are seeing a decline in the incidence of road crashes," he said.

He explained that TraffiTech-GH would be expanded gradually, noting that the new road traffic law identifies 49 offences that could attract penalties.

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However, he stressed that enforcement must only take place on roads where motorists have been adequately informed through signage.

"So once we have not put signage, we have not indicated to people, this road is there, do not let it apply. Only on roads with signage," he said.

TraffiTech-GH became operational nationwide on November 1, 2026, under the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1153), and the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519).

The system uses cameras mounted on police vehicles and tripods to detect speeding. Under the current enforcement limits, motorists are restricted to 50km/h in towns, 90km/h on highways and 100km/h on motorways.

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